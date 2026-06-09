Language in housing: communicating effectively with tenants and residents

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Being able to understand each other underpins the relationship between landlords and tenants.

That understanding is, in itself, based on the use of a common language and cultural framework. But there’s a language gap in the housing sector. Even within the UK.

According to figures from the last census, as released by the Office for National Statistics, there are a significant number of UK residents who don’t speak English as a main language. In fact, English was recorded as being a second language for approximately 9% of the UK residential population. That’s over five million people.

And of that group, around 880,000 can’t speak English well, while a little over 160,000 don’t speak English at all. Those figures are likely to have increased in the last few years.

Of course, those people have to live somewhere, and many have found their homes in affordable or social housing or in rented accommodation, often provided by their local authority, a housing association or another social housing organisation.

Given the circumstances and language challenges faced by many that need accommodation, many social housing providers recognise the need to offer tenants and residents support in their own language, ensuring they have access to both written and spoken communications. This means they aren’t left out in the cold when it comes to accessing advice and guidance, or in understanding their rights and obligations under tenancy and occupation agreements.

But that’s by no means the standard, as many providers are concerned about the cost implications of providing the necessary services that can bridge that language gap.

There is a perception that language services, such as the provision of real-time interpreting, come with substantive overheads in terms of complexity, implementation difficulties and cost. This perception is understandable, but far from the truth of the matter.

However, before examining the reality of language service provision, it’s worth taking a moment to consider the responsibilities and duties of landlords and social housing providers.