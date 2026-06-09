Language in housing: communicating effectively with tenants and residents

Engaging with tenants and residents is a difficult enough task as it is, but when there’s a language barrier in the way, it gets even harder, potentially compromising service levels, welfare and compliance
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Being able to understand each other underpins the relationship between landlords and tenants.
That understanding is, in itself, based on the use of a common language and cultural framework. But there’s a language gap in the housing sector. Even within the UK.
According to figures from the last census, as released by the Office for National Statistics, there are a significant number of UK residents who don’t speak English as a main language. In fact, English was recorded as being a second language for approximately 9% of the UK residential population. That’s over five million people.
And of that group, around 880,000 can’t speak English well, while a little over 160,000 don’t speak English at all. Those figures are likely to have increased in the last few years.
Of course, those people have to live somewhere, and many have found their homes in affordable or social housing or in rented accommodation, often provided by their local authority, a housing association or another social housing organisation.
Given the circumstances and language challenges faced by many that need accommodation, many social housing providers recognise the need to offer tenants and residents support in their own language, ensuring they have access to both written and spoken communications. This means they aren’t left out in the cold when it comes to accessing advice and guidance, or in understanding their rights and obligations under tenancy and occupation agreements.
But that’s by no means the standard, as many providers are concerned about the cost implications of providing the necessary services that can bridge that language gap.
There is a perception that language services, such as the provision of real-time interpreting, come with substantive overheads in terms of complexity, implementation difficulties and cost. This perception is understandable, but far from the truth of the matter.
However, before examining the reality of language service provision, it’s worth taking a moment to consider the responsibilities and duties of landlords and social housing providers.
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) requires registered landlords to ensure that communication is clear, accessible and explicitly tailored to overcome language barriers for tenants who do not speak English.
Under the Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard, landlords are legally obligated to understand and meet the diverse needs of their residents to ensure fair and equitable service delivery.
The specific regulatory mandates and accompanying statutory guidance advise that landlords should consider, and act, on several key requirements:
While Awaab’s Law does not explicitly mandate that communications with a tenant should be in the tenant’s own language, government guidance and best practice strongly emphasise that landlords should provide clear, accessible and translated information where needed.
In summary, it seems clear that there is a duty on landlords to make communication understandable for all tenants, via:
It’s also important to recognise that this sort of support extends to those who are deaf or hearing-impaired, as well as those with other communications needs.
The provision of BSL (British Sign Language) interpretation services can be a lifeline for those who would struggle to communicate with standard contact centres, or where detailed discussions on complex matters, such as rent reviews, are necessary.
Translation, interpreting, BSL and transcription services are just some of the ways in which language service providers can help local authorities and housing associations to communicate effectively with their tenants.
For example, as a professional language service provider, Clear Voice helps several housing associations comply with requirements of Awaab’s Law by treating document translation requests that are related to the law as a priority, ensuring that the translation is completed and quality-checked within two working days.
We’ve also translated tenancy agreements, safety notices and a huge variety of documents, so that landlords know that their tenants have documents that they can understand. We even facilitate complaint-handling in multiple languages for tenant engagement teams.
Interpreting services are also available, which can either be booked or provided on-demand, so that conversations can take place as and when they are needed, without booking, waiting or re-arranging.
And we’ve even produced a series of multilingual videos for the Housing Ombudsman.
If you would like to see how language services can facilitate more effective engagement with tenants and residents, please visit us at www.clearvoice.org.uk or send a quick email to sales@clearvoice.org.uk, or simply call us on 0800 520 0380
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