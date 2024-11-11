CPD Accreditation

Build More Homes Summit is a CPD accredited event

The conference has been accredited by The CPD Group, the largest and most trusted accreditation body in the UK. This means that it has been recognised as an informative conference with good CPD value and learning opportunities for the intended audience.

You will also be able to collect CPD credits and a free certificate upon attendance.

How to download your certificate?

A QR code will be available for you to scan at the event or through an email we send out after the event. Simply input your details to receive your personalised certificate and CPD credits.

If you have any questions, please email us on conferences@oceanmedia.co.uk