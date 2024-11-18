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Who will you meet?

The Build More Homes Summit is a must-attend summit for all those leading the funding, planning, and delivery of 1.5 million new homes and the development of new towns across the UK

 

To deliver on the scale of the government’s ambition, the housing and regeneration sector will need to build at a rate not seen in a generation. It requires bold leadership, significant and sustained investment and a range of innovative public and private sector partnerships.

 

The Build More Homes & New Towns Summit is designed to help the sector explore solutions and create the connections needed to accelerate housing delivery. Together with Homes England and the British Property Federation you will join over 500 senior leaders from developers, investors, housebuilders, housing associations, councils, the wider living sector and strategic advisers.

Explore the preview brochure >>

Key themes

Delivering 1.5 million homes: from national ambition to on-the-ground delivery
Exploring why this mission matters, what success looks like, and how government, regulators and delivery partners cam turn policy into faster delivery at scale.
 
Making housing viable: closing the funding gap and rebuilding investor confidence
Examining the financial realities of delivery from grant funding to unlocking long-term private and institutional investment.
 
New towns and strategic growth: infrastructure-led places for the next generation
Learning from past new towns while shaping a new model of large-scale, well-connected, and both socially and economically sustainable communities.
 
Homes for the future: MMC, net zero and innovation at scale
How innovative construction, digital delivery and low-carbon design can accelerate supply while improving quality, cost certainty, and environmental outcomes.
 
Creating places people want to live: regeneration, stewardship, and inclusive Communities
Looking beyond housing to focusing on regeneration, public realm and long-term community stewardship.
 
Building the delivery system: skills, supply chains, and the capability to build at pace
Addressing the people, planning and procurement frameworks needed to sustain delivery at scale across all tenures and in every part of the country.

 

View the 2025 delegate list here >> 

Key benefits of attending include...

 

1

The only conference with a dedicated focus on achieving the government's target of 1.5 million homes across all tenures over five years  

 

2

Be at the forefront of the UK’s fast-moving New Towns agenda — connect with key decision-makers, gain vital insights, and help shape the delivery of large-scale, transformational communities.

3

Hear policy updates from ministerial speakers, MHCLG and Homes England and have the opportunity to influence their thinking and propose change

4

Learn from the success of others who are building at speed and scale despite challenging economic conditions, including innovative funding and partnership models 

5

Benefit from leading economic analysis to help forecast housing market conditions and adapt your development strategies

 

6

Opportunity for candid offline discussion in interactive workshops. 

 

7

Meet the residential development ecosystem under one roof – network with developers, investors, housebuilders, housing associations, councils, BTR and strategic advisers to ensure a rounded view of market activity, opportunities and scope potential partnerships 

 

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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