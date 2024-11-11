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Passes and pricing

Your delegate pass includes:

  • 16 in-depth sessions to choose from and 12 hours of engaging content
  • Opportunities to hear from government, peer-led case studies, and the supply chain
  • Over 7 hours of networking opportunities with 500 attendees including a pre-event drinks reception
  • Interactive expert-led workshops
  • Hear from 50+ industry leading speakers
  • 8 CPD credits and a personalised certificate upon attendance
  • Interactive exhibition to meet and network with strategic advisers
  • Full refreshments including a light breakfast, hot buffet lunch and coffee breaks
  • Access to the full conference delegate list
  • Presentations available to download post-event

 

Book your delegate pass

Type of organisation

Standard rate

Group package rate (3 passes) 

Local authorities, government agencies and small housing associations and charities (<2,000 homes)
£445

£1,038
Housing associations (>2,000 homes), housebuilders, developers, investors and funders£495 

£1,155
*Private sector and commercials organisations including product and service suppliers
£695 

£1,622

 

All prices are excluding VAT

Group booking offer
NEW FOR 2026: Ensure you bring your team with our new package offer allowing you to save over £300 when booking 3 or more places. Contact the team on conferences@oceanmedia.co.uk to discuss the best price for your organisation.

*Sponsorship and exhibitor packages are available, which include delegate passes and speaking opportunities to elevate your brand at the conference. Click here to find out more.

 

Book your delegate pass

 

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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