Passes and pricing

Type of organisation Standard rate Group package rate (3 passes)

Local authorities, government agencies and small housing associations and charities (<2,000 homes)

£445



£1,038 Housing associations (>2,000 homes), housebuilders, developers, investors and funders £495



£1,155 *Private sector and commercials organisations including product and service suppliers

£695



£1,622

All prices are excluding VAT



Group booking offer

NEW FOR 2026: Ensure you bring your team with our new package offer allowing you to save over £300 when booking 3 or more places. Contact the team on conferences@oceanmedia.co.uk to discuss the best price for your organisation.



*Sponsorship and exhibitor packages are available, which include delegate passes and speaking opportunities to elevate your brand at the conference. Click here to find out more.

Book your delegate pass