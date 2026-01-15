Who attends

Over 500 senior leaders from developers, investors, housebuilders, housing associations, councils, the wider living sector and strategic advisers will be in attendance.



Organisations joining us include:



A Way of Living | Abri | Accent Housing | Adderstone Living | Addleshaw Goddard | ADP Architecture | Ambion Heating | ARK Consultancy | Arthur J. Gallagher Insurance Brokers | Associated Retirement Community Operators | AtkinsRéalis | Aviva Investors | Baily Garner | Barratt London | Berneslai Homes | Birchgrove | Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk | BPF | bpha | BPTW | BRE Group | British Property Federation | Bromford Flagship LiveWest | Buckley Gray Yeoman | Building Safety Regulator | Bywater | Campbell Tickell | Cast Consultancy | Central Bedfordshire Council | Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) | Chartway Partnerships | CHC Regeneration | Chelmer Housing Partnership | CHP | Citrus Housing | Colchester City Council | Coverdale Barclay | Danescroft | Defence Infrastructure Organisation | Department of Geography and Environment, London School of Economics and Political Science | Devonshires | DIO | Drees & Sommer | Eastlight Community Homes | Ebbsfleet Development Corporation | Elim Housing Association | Essex County Council | Fairview New Homes | Federation of Master Builders | Galliford Try | Gateley Legal | Gentoo | Get Living | Global Guardians Management | GO Travel Solutions | Greater London Authority | HFI | HM Land Registry | HMRC | Homes England | Housing 21 | Housing Festival | Housing LIN | HTA Design | Hull City Council | Inside Housing | Irwell Valley Homes | Jonathan Rose Companies | Karbon Homes | Kennedy Wilson | Kingdom Housing Association | Knight Frank | L&G Affordable Homes | L&Q | LABC Warranty | Liverpool City Region Combined Authority | Local Government Association | London Borough of Ealing | London Borough of Enfield | London Square | Merchant Land | Mikhail Riches | Mills & Reeve | Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government | Municipal | Nationwide Foundation | Natural England | Natural Places | New Homes Ombudsman Service | New London Architecture | Newcastle City Council | NHBC | Octopus Energy | Odyssey | Onward Homes | Orbit Group | Paragon Development Finance | Patrizia | Peabody | Penningtons Manches Cooper | Phi Property Acquisitions | PIC Capital | Places for People | PlaceShapers | Platform Housing | Police Crime Prevention Initiatives | Populo Living | Pulse Consult | Red Loft | Regulator of Social Housing | Rendel | Renkap | RIBA | RTPI | Sage Homes | SAY Property Consultants | SCAPE | Sharpe Pritchard | Shelter | SNG | Socius | South Norfolk Council | Stevenage Borough Council | Strata | Stride Treglown Cardiff | Sunderland City Council | TCPA | TerraQuest & Planning Portal | The Earls Court Development Company | The Good Economy | The Housing Forum | Tibbalds Planning & Urban Design | Torus Developments | Trowers & Hamlins | Tuath Housing | Unibail-Rodemco Westfield | Urban & Civic | Venn Partners | Vico Homes | Wei Yang & Partners | Weightmans | West Midlands Combined Authority | West of England Combined Authority | Westworks | whg | Winckworth



View the 2025 delegate list here >>