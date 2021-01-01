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Cities Encyclopaedia

The transition to net zero is one of the biggest generational challenges we face. We wanted to explore how UK cities are approaching this – not just how they are planning to decarbonise their operations, but also how they are incorporating challenges such as regeneration, addressing the housing crisis and providing services in a tough economic environment.

We have spoken to a number of cities to find out what they have been doing, as well as consulting with other stakeholders involved in development. Click on the case studies below to find out more.

Featured Stories

A guide to net zero: introducing the Cities Encyclopaedia

A guide to net zero: introducing the Cities Encyclopaedia

Aberdeen: A key player in shaping a positive, low-carbon future

Aberdeen: A key player in shaping a positive, low-carbon future

Bath and North East Somerset: What declaring an ecological as well as a climate emergency means for delivery and existing homes

Bath and North East Somerset: What declaring an ecological as well as a climate emergency means for delivery and existing homes

Belfast: Data guides planning, but it is important to maintain the consent of residents for the changes that are undertaken

Belfast: Data guides planning, but it is important to maintain the consent of residents for the changes that are undertaken

Birmingham: A review of the city’s key learnings on its net zero journey to date and how this influences its future plans

Birmingham: A review of the city’s key learnings on its net zero journey to date and how this influences its future plans

Brighton & Hove: How we plan to decarbonise a city

Brighton & Hove: How we plan to decarbonise a city

Bristol: How should housing departments contribute to councils’ mission to deliver on net zero?

Bristol: How should housing departments contribute to councils’ mission to deliver on net zero?

Cambridge: How it plans to become a net zero council by 2030

Cambridge: How it plans to become a net zero council by 2030

Cardiff: Navigating the path to net zero – the journey and lessons learned

Cardiff: Navigating the path to net zero – the journey and lessons learned

Coventry: Investing in the value of partnerships and creating net zero neighbourhoods to transform the city

Coventry: Investing in the value of partnerships and creating net zero neighbourhoods to transform the city

Derby: ‘The pursuit of net zero targets has become more critical than ever – our vision is multi-faceted’

Derby: ‘The pursuit of net zero targets has become more critical than ever – our vision is multi-faceted’

Edinburgh: Growth must meet our ambitions to be a climate-ready city

Edinburgh: Growth must meet our ambitions to be a climate-ready city

Glasgow: What it’s like to live in Scotland’s biggest Passivhaus development

Glasgow: What it’s like to live in Scotland’s biggest Passivhaus development

Greater Manchester: A long-term view, decisions made locally and solving complementary challenges

Greater Manchester: A long-term view, decisions made locally and solving complementary challenges

Hull: Why reaching net zero and adapting to climate risk are significant challenges

Hull: Why reaching net zero and adapting to climate risk are significant challenges

Lancaster: Using net zero targets to create healthy places to live and drive down bills

Lancaster: Using net zero targets to create healthy places to live and drive down bills

Leeds: What a drive to become the UK’s first net zero, climate-positive city means for housing

Leeds: What a drive to become the UK’s first net zero, climate-positive city means for housing

Liverpool: Responding to the climate challenge from a highways perspective

Liverpool: Responding to the climate challenge from a highways perspective

London: A pan-London approach to deliver place-based decarbonisation

London: A pan-London approach to deliver place-based decarbonisation

Newcastle: Building from the bottom up, creating low-carbon neighbourhoods

Newcastle: Building from the bottom up, creating low-carbon neighbourhoods

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