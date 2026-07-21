A message for Burnham: To make devolution work, give places the tools to prevent homelessness

A strategic authority may be able to bring councils, housing providers, health services and criminal justice partners into the same room, but convening does not by itself create an integrated system. The places where we are working are among the more mature and ambitious, yet even there pathways remain fragmented, referral routes unclear and the data needed to see who is entering the system and where people are getting stuck is often missing.

Reform means redesigning services while continuing to run them, and deciding what should remain local, what is better organised regionally and what the government should provide once for everyone. It is neither realistic nor efficient to expect every area to build that infrastructure from scratch. Analytical tools, common data approaches and robust evidence about which interventions work are national public goods: they should be developed once, improved through use and made available to every place.

The fiscal position makes this division of labour more important. Without reducing the flow into homelessness, even successful investment in rough sleeping will always be chasing demand. Places cannot stop funding temporary accommodation, emergency provision and other crisis services while preventative approaches take effect. The costs of acting earlier may also fall to one service while the benefits accrue later, or elsewhere in government. Without determined national and sub-national leadership, those pressures will continue to favour crisis response even where prevention would produce better outcomes over time.

The new rough sleeping programme provides a strong opening move. The wider reform agenda should now be organised around three priorities: improving the statutory prevention system people rely on now, developing solutions for the risks it cannot address alone, and turning the new programme into a durable national pathway out of rough sleeping.

The first priority should be to turn the Housing Options service, the statutory backbone of homelessness prevention, into a system that can learn and improve. Councils operate under the same legislation, yet service models vary greatly, and we still know too little about which combinations of advice, financial assistance, legal help, tenancy support and access to housing produces the best outcomes or value for money.

London’s Ending Homelessness Accelerator is beginning to show what practical redesign involves: simplifying the pathway, connecting Housing Options more effectively with wider public services and housing routes, and deciding which functions should remain with boroughs, be organised sub-regionally or operate across the capital. The aim should be not simply to process applications more efficiently, but to identify risk earlier and give people practical help before homelessness occurs.

“The government should help mayoral strategic authorities build these pathways, instead of expecting each to design them independently”

The second priority should be a cross-government homelessness prevention fund to develop the solutions that mainstream services do not yet have.

Health, justice, education, defence, welfare and migration should contribute where their systems create predictable housing risks. The initial portfolio could focus on transitions from care, prison, the Armed Forces and asylum accommodation, as well as domestic abuse and sudden financial shocks, developing and testing practical combinations of earlier planning, financial help, employment support, trusted relationships and access to housing. And it should provide a route to scale promising work. This would strengthen targeted prevention while also generating the evidence and tools needed to act progressively earlier, rather than waiting until people are close to crisis.

The third priority should be to turn the new programme into 21st-century renewal of England’s approach to street homelessness. The Rough Sleepers Initiative, launched in 1990, and the Rough Sleepers Unit that followed established coordinated outreach, clear targets and specialist provision in England’s major cities.

A decade later, the £90m Hostels Capital Improvement Programme – and the Places of Change programme that followed – used national investment to remodel hostels and day centres around recovery and routes into settled housing. The new investment has the potential to become an equivalent programme for today’s challenge. But acquiring 1,200 homes and supporting 3,000 people must be treated as the beginning of a durable national pathway, not a self-contained initiative. That investment should come with clear shared outcomes, common measures and evaluation built in from the outset, so that funding can follow results and the programme can improve as it grows. National government should help strategic authorities build the outreach, assessment, housing and support systems around those homes, rather than expecting each place to design them independently.

Delivering all these priorities will require modest but permanent national capability. A focused improvement and innovation function could work through strategic authorities and existing partnerships, providing shared evidence, data infrastructure and specialist support, and helping effective models spread without requiring every area to develop them independently. It could also help places undertake the hard-edged analytical work needed to identify risk, target support and understand whether prevention is actually reducing homelessness.

Mr Burnham knows from his Greater Manchester experience what visible leadership, A Bed Every Night and housing first can achieve, and where local action reaches its limits. The National Plan To End Homelessness has set the direction, and the new investment in homes and support gives that ambition immediate substance. The next step is to ensure places have the capacity to deliver it well, improve existing prevention services, develop the solutions they need next and secure wider supply of homes without which lasting progress will remain difficult.

Mr Burnham has promised that Whitehall will get behind places. Making that true for homelessness would be a practical demonstration of devolution done well: national government setting the ambition and removing structural barriers, places designing and delivering the response, and both learning from the results.

Rewiring the state is not simply about where power sits, but whether places have the means to use it well.

Lígia Teixeira, chief executive, Centre for Homelessness Impact