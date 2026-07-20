Andy Burnham’s housing to-do list

But we have been here before: the last freeze ended in April 2024 but it was quietly reimposed in the next two years, recreating the same problems. The Treasury will clearly want to retain an easy way to control costs and will suspect that a permanent end to the freeze would lead to a constant ratcheting up in rents and the housing benefit bill.

But that was the inevitable result of the decision taken in the 1990s to let housing benefit ‘take the strain’. If Mr Burnham wants to break with the Thatcherite era he could look to another option.

Rent control

Mr Burnham has previously called for powers for mayors to bring in a rent freeze in their areas, and considerable momentum has built up behind calls for regulation of rents during the Labour interregnum.

Every left-wing thinktank worth its salt has weighed in, alongside housing organisations such as the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, and has begun to spell out what they mean by rent control.

“Mr Burnham’s track record in Greater Manchester demonstrates a commitment to ending rough sleeping, but progress on the ground has been much more modest”

At one extreme, private landlords would bite the government’s hand off if they were offered the same inflation-plus rent formula that applies to social housing but private tenants would be much less keen. At the other, a crude rent freeze would immediately reduce the cost of living for renters but could finally turn scaremongering about a landlord exodus into reality.

There is no perfect system for regulating rents – including the unregulated one we have now – but the details of how it will work and how it will interact with other parts of the housing system will really matter.

Tax reform

Momentum has been building behind this too. With Mr Burnham pledging to stick to manifesto pledges on income tax, national insurance and VAT, taxes on property could give him some vital flexibility. But anything he does on council tax, capital gains tax, inheritance tax and stamp duty will inevitably be presented in the right-wing media as the King of the North’s war on the South.

Reforms have to be made with a clear purpose rather than just raising revenue. Done properly, they have the potential to make the housing system work better, release the stranglehold on council finances and give a huge boost to Mr Burnham’s campaign for more devolution.

The new prime minister has previously expressed support for the Fairer Share campaign to replace council tax and stamp duty with a proportional property tax that would raise the same revenue. A more radical option was presented in the Prosperity 2030 report launched last week by the UCL Institute for Global Prosperity, with backing from leading economists.

Alongside structural reforms, such as abolishing the Right to Buy and reform of compulsory purchase, this calls for a 1% property tax to replace council tax and stamp duty that would generate £18.1bn a year to fund social care and community housing.

Homelessness and rough sleeping

The Labour government has made real progress so far but there are still big gaps to fill. The homelessness strategy included modest targets, but anything more ambitious – how about halving the number of families in temporary accommodation? – would have required spending commitments on homelessness, social housing and housing benefit that the government was not prepared to make.

Mr Burnham’s track record in Greater Manchester demonstrates a commitment to ending rough sleeping, but progress on the ground has been much more modest.

All of the above demonstrates the interdependency of different housing issues, including the headline target of 1.5 million new homes. Why that target matters, what happens when it gets missed and what else should be a priority are questions that have not been seriously explored.

The previous Labour government promised an overall housing strategy “in the coming months” in July 2024, but two years later, the strategy will be published “in due course”. The worry is that there will be still more delays, particularly if devolution sucks up all the surplus energy at the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Hopes are high for the Burnham government, but progress on housing depends on backing from the top at a time when many other issues will be competing for his attention. If we are serious about fixing housing, the government needs a strategy that amounts to more than three words that can be printed on the front of a baseball cap.

Jules Birch, columnist, Inside Housing