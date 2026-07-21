Building more homes and building trust are not mutually exclusive

We have an opportunity to make real progress on delivering new homes and improving existing ones, so let’s make sure we don’t miss it, says Mark Perry, chief executive of Vivid #UKhousing

If we are serious about trust in housing, we have to tackle both challenges together.

Demand for affordable housing continues to outstrip supply, while too many services are still shaped by reacting to problems after they have already caused frustration – fixing issues, managing complaints and rebuilding trust once it has already been dented.

For years, the housing sector has talked about putting customers at the centre of everything we do. But the real test isn’t what we say, it’s whether people can access a safe, affordable home in the first place, and what their experience is like once they do. Right now, both are under pressure.

Trust does not start with services alone. It starts with the confidence that there will be a home there in the first place. And it is strengthened, or weakened, by the experience customers have every day once they live in it.

The encouraging news is that we have a real opportunity to make meaningful progress on both fronts. For the first time, housing providers have access to a combination of customer insight, data and technology that can fundamentally change how we operate.

The conversation about AI often focuses on efficiency. But its greatest potential is much bigger than that. AI gives us the opportunity to move from understanding what has happened to anticipating what is likely to happen next. It allows us to spot patterns, identify risks earlier and deliver more personalised services at a scale that simply was not possible before.

Used responsibly, AI is not about replacing people. It is about helping colleagues spend less time navigating systems and more time solving problems, supporting customers and building relationships.

“Over the past year, customers have contributed more than 3,000 hours of involvement, helping to shape policies, service standards and investment decisions. That is not consultation. It is partnership”

At Vivid, we have already seen how technology can improve both customers’ and colleagues’ experience, and we have been proud to receive national recognition through our awards for innovation in this area. But the real value of innovation is not the award itself, it is what customers experience as a result: quicker responses, simpler journeys and fewer problems escalating to the point of complaint.

In short, AI gives us a genuine opportunity to move from reactive housing management to predictive housing management – and that could be transformative for customers.

Technology alone, however, will not solve the housing crisis. Across the sector, there is no shortage of ambition to build, but translating ambition into delivery remains challenging. Rising costs, planning delays and funding uncertainty continue to constrain output. The latest Inside Housing Biggest Builders analysis highlights a sector that retains ambition, but where delivery capacity is increasingly shaped by scale, balance sheet strength and development capability.

That creates a significant opportunity for providers with the confidence and capacity to invest.

At Vivid, partnership has been central to our approach. Strong relationships with local authorities, Homes England, contractors, developers and community partners have helped us continue to deliver at scale. According to Biggest Builders, Vivid has consistently delivered the sixth-largest affordable homes programme in the country and is among the top three housing associations for growth relative to size.

Those achievements are not simply measures of organisational success. They represent thousands of opportunities for people and families to access a safe, affordable home, put down roots and build their future.

The same principle applies to customer experience. Over the past year, customers have contributed more than 3,000 hours of involvement, helping to shape policies, service standards and investment decisions. That is not consultation. It is partnership.