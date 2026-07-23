Can Manchesterism become the blueprint for national housing policy?

This problem has been exacerbated due to councils having relatively few powers to deal with developers that secure permission but fail to build out. In Manchester, at least with some council-owned land, the local authority sold sites to housing associations to ensure that the land was developed for affordable housing.

Many other councils work with housing associations on their sites, but we need to shift the mindset nationally – encouraging local authorities to become active partners in housing delivery.

While accelerating housing delivery is essential, Mr Burnham’s ambitions extend beyond simply increasing housing numbers. One of the most significant opportunities for his premiership could be a renewed commitment to social housing development.

The prime minister has confirmed that he wants to deliver “the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period”. To succeed in this vision, he is likely to utilise methods that were successful in Manchester, but may also need to go one step further.

“A more collaborative, place-based approach will also help tackle the issue of unfinished and stalled housing developments, which remains one of the biggest barriers to increasing housing supply”

The sector will be looking for long-term grant certainty and increased affordable housing funding. In the context of ever-increasing public sector debt, greater borrowing flexibility for councils is unlikely to be on the agenda. Instead, there could be closer working with housing associations or joint investment models.

Mr Burnham has consistently positioned himself as an advocate for safer, higher-quality housing and stronger protections for residents. His arrival in Downing Street coincides with one of the most significant periods of legal and regulatory change that the sector has experienced in decades due to the impact of Awaab’s Law, renters’ rights reform and a host of property-related legislations – all of which make housing safer, but do increase social landlords’ operating costs. New funds have to come from somewhere, so as a minimum Mr Burnham might pause on more.

However, Mr Burnham is widely seen as a progressive, so law reform, such as leasehold reform and commonhold, may well move up a gear. Whether his progressiveness extends to ending the Right to Buy remains to be seen; perhaps lowering the amount to the Right to Acquire equivalent might be that compromise he is looking for.

Mr Burnham’s work in Manchester demonstrates what can be achieved when housing providers, councils and public services partner around shared objectives. If implemented effectively with clear national frameworks and predictable long-term funding, greater devolution, then national Manchesterism could unlock innovation and accelerate housing delivery.

To succeed, the government must empower local leaders with the resources, certainty and responsibility to deliver on targets. If Greater Manchester has been the proving ground, the country becomes the next test, and housing providers will need to prepare now for upcoming changes.

Suzanne Gregson, partner and head of the housing litigation team, and Jonathan Cox, partner in the social housing team, Anthony Collins