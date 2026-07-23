Can Manchesterism become the blueprint for national housing policy?

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With Andy Burnham in the top job, the question now is what the Greater Manchester approach would mean for the social housing sector, write Suzanne Gregson and Jonathan Cox, partners at Anthony Collins
With Andy Burnham as premier, we can expect radical devolution and decentralisation. In his first two speeches since becoming Labour Party leader, the new prime minister promised to “build more council homes” and to give local areas “more power” over delivering new housing.
Grounded in his three terms as mayor of Greater Manchester, Mr Burnham proposes a fundamental shift away from Westminster’s centralised, top-down mandates towards a streamlined, place-based delivery model. At the heart of this approach is what he terms “Manchesterism”, a political-economic philosophy that offers a programme for national transformation, rooted in a critique of an over-centralised British state.
Essentially, he is proposing a national roll-out of his successful housing strategy seen in Manchester, which is based around an expansion of devolution, increased social housing, and closer partnerships between the state and businesses.
The delivery of new social rent housing increased in Greater Manchester during his tenure, rising from 76 in 2017-18 to 633 in 2024-25. While Manchester’s progress has been significant, the question now is whether the Greater Manchester approach can be scaled nationally and what the policies will mean for housing associations, local authorities and the wider social housing sector.
While greater devolution can help local areas respond to their own housing requirements, there still needs to be a consistent national framework. The task of turning Manchesterism into a practical offer in government is significant and will require going beyond simply allotting more funding control to local leaders.
For example, housing grant has already been devolved in Manchester and London, and there are already devolution deals in place for Birmingham, Liverpool and across Yorkshire and Tees Valley, with a host of county areas having some level of autonomy. Mr Burnham must go beyond simply devolving funding and powers, and focus on giving local stakeholders renewed confidence to make a difference and take ownership of regeneration.
Long-term partnerships, shared responsibility, local decision-making and collaborative solutions should all be encouraged through policy. While challenges remain in Manchester, the city region has demonstrated how partnerships between local authorities, housing associations and developers can support regeneration, investment and housing delivery.
A more collaborative, place-based approach will also help tackle the issue of unfinished and stalled housing developments, which remains one of the biggest barriers to increasing housing supply. Thousands of sites across the country have planning permission, but new homes are delayed or paused due to viability problems, soaring construction costs, tax rises, safety compliance issues and economic uncertainty.
In fact, recent data from the Local Councils Network revealed a significant ‘build-out’ gap, with only 52% of homes granted planning permission since 2012-13 actually being completed. Currently, more than 200,000 homes hold valid planning consent but have yet to see construction begin.
This problem has been exacerbated due to councils having relatively few powers to deal with developers that secure permission but fail to build out. In Manchester, at least with some council-owned land, the local authority sold sites to housing associations to ensure that the land was developed for affordable housing.
Many other councils work with housing associations on their sites, but we need to shift the mindset nationally – encouraging local authorities to become active partners in housing delivery.
While accelerating housing delivery is essential, Mr Burnham’s ambitions extend beyond simply increasing housing numbers. One of the most significant opportunities for his premiership could be a renewed commitment to social housing development.
The prime minister has confirmed that he wants to deliver “the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period”. To succeed in this vision, he is likely to utilise methods that were successful in Manchester, but may also need to go one step further.
“A more collaborative, place-based approach will also help tackle the issue of unfinished and stalled housing developments, which remains one of the biggest barriers to increasing housing supply”
The sector will be looking for long-term grant certainty and increased affordable housing funding. In the context of ever-increasing public sector debt, greater borrowing flexibility for councils is unlikely to be on the agenda. Instead, there could be closer working with housing associations or joint investment models.
Mr Burnham has consistently positioned himself as an advocate for safer, higher-quality housing and stronger protections for residents. His arrival in Downing Street coincides with one of the most significant periods of legal and regulatory change that the sector has experienced in decades due to the impact of Awaab’s Law, renters’ rights reform and a host of property-related legislations – all of which make housing safer, but do increase social landlords’ operating costs. New funds have to come from somewhere, so as a minimum Mr Burnham might pause on more.
However, Mr Burnham is widely seen as a progressive, so law reform, such as leasehold reform and commonhold, may well move up a gear. Whether his progressiveness extends to ending the Right to Buy remains to be seen; perhaps lowering the amount to the Right to Acquire equivalent might be that compromise he is looking for.
Mr Burnham’s work in Manchester demonstrates what can be achieved when housing providers, councils and public services partner around shared objectives. If implemented effectively with clear national frameworks and predictable long-term funding, greater devolution, then national Manchesterism could unlock innovation and accelerate housing delivery.
To succeed, the government must empower local leaders with the resources, certainty and responsibility to deliver on targets. If Greater Manchester has been the proving ground, the country becomes the next test, and housing providers will need to prepare now for upcoming changes.
Suzanne Gregson, partner and head of the housing litigation team, and Jonathan Cox, partner in the social housing team, Anthony Collins
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