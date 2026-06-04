Engaging young people in regeneration isn’t that hard, if you’re willing to put the work in

Working with engagement consultant Make:good, we developed spaces where young people could communicate in ways that suited them: photography, storytelling, model-making, walking tours and group discussions. These programmes offered new skills, training and, crucially, payment.

The Young Researchers in Residence programme – delivered with architecture consultancies In Her Place and Social Place – has given young women and non-binary people the tools to investigate their own neighbourhood, test ideas and feed insights directly into the design process. The Community Storytellers programme has enabled others to articulate their hopes and concerns through photography, creative writing and content creation.

“Long-term engagement has also helped the project team to distinguish between what people say in generic consultation settings and what they express when they feel genuinely included”

Working with Frank Barnes School for Deaf Children and Deaf Architecture Front showed how rarely deaf young people are invited into conversations about the built environment. Over three days, students created a ‘dream city in a box’, expressing ideas through hands-on making and visual communication, and challenging our own assumptions about access and inclusivity.

Long-term engagement has also helped the project team to distinguish between what people say in generic consultation settings and what they express when they feel genuinely included. Young people told us they wanted public spaces that feel physically and emotionally safe. They asked for smaller, more intimate areas where people would naturally linger.

They also spoke about play for all ages. And they were candid about where they felt regeneration often fails: when it delivers growth without delivering opportunity.

These insights have informed aspects of the emerging masterplan, from the fine grain of the landscape to the programming of public spaces. At the same time, we are exploring how regeneration can support real job pathways – not only construction apprenticeships, but long-term roles with commercial tenants.

Local residents will be prioritised for job applications, supported by careers fairs and taster sessions. Local businesses will have first opportunity on retail units, and an affordable workspace strategy will help young entrepreneurs access spaces to work on their projects. And a £1m Ballymore Lateral Community Fund will support grassroots initiatives over the next decade, ensuring that community-led ideas can grow well beyond the build phase.

As the sector faces pressure to deliver new homes, expectations around social impact will only increase. At Camley Street, we’ve worked hard to show what happens when engagement is treated as a design driver rather than a statutory requirement – when social value is not a separate line item, but the thread connecting the whole masterplan.

The most successful neighbourhoods are built not just from bricks and landscape strategies, but from relationships, trust and long-term commitment.

Lauren Kehoe, development manager, Ballymore