Four mergers in three years: how combining forces helps us go further at Places for People

Over the past two years, Places for People (PfP) has welcomed Origin Housing and South Devon Rural Housing into our group. More recently, we’ve begun mergers with South Yorkshire Housing Association and Elim Housing, with full integration planned over the next 12 months.

Bringing organisations together is both exciting and complex. But the rationale is often misunderstood.

This isn’t about big saving small, or growth for its own sake. Done right, mergers are about one thing: strengthening our ability to deliver for customers and communities at a time when the pressures on social housing have never been greater.

The first benefit is resilience. By coming together, we increase our capacity to invest – in homes, in new developments and in the services people rely on every day. We can also spread fixed costs, such as IT and support functions, across more homes, improving efficiency and value for money.

That matters, because the demands on social housing providers continue to grow in a challenging economic climate. Collaboration, when done thoughtfully, is one of the most effective ways to meet that challenge.