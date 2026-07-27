Going Dutch: what can the Welsh social housing sector learn from the Netherlands?

With increased regulation on heat networks in Wales, we reflected that a public approach to managing these networks could catalyse transition.

Beyond this, landlords were aiming to use loans, not rent, to upgrade much of their stock to reduce heat demand and energy use by the mid-2030s, targeting the properties with the lowest energy efficiency in the immediate term – those in Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) bands E, F and G – that therefore require the most intensive retrofit.

To carry out such works, landlords need 70% of tenant agreement. From 2028, properties that do not reach a minimum of EPC D will not be permitted to be rented out by either social or private landlords.

We all know it is vitally important that tenants are brought along on the decarbonisation journey. It is an interesting approach to bake resident voice into the process from the off, albeit not one without its challenges, prompting lively debate about what to do when regulatory requirements pull in the opposite direction to what tenants want.

There are clear parallels here to some of the challenges with the wide-ranging Welsh Housing Quality Standard, which risks detracting attention away from the things tenants really care about – comfortable, dry and safe homes.

“In 2016, the municipality launched a new ‘independent damp and mould expert’ service for social tenants”

The resident voice again came through strongly in The Hague’s novel approach to tackling damp and mould. In 2016, the municipality launched a new ‘independent damp and mould expert’ service for social tenants. Tenants can access this where they are unable to reach agreement with their landlord on addressing issues. Landlords pay 75% and the municipality pays 25%.

The cases brought forward demonstrated the complexity of dealing with damp and mould, especially in fuel-poor households where lack of heating might exacerbate existing moisture issues. Evaluation of the service to date has shown it to be a successful element in tackling damp and mould, with residents fully trusting these independent assessments.

An ageing stock combined with famously wet weather means issues with damp and mould are not going away in Wales. Welsh housing associations have dedicated and targeted programmes, but at the same time, we have seen increasing awareness of the risks over recent years.

Tenants across all tenures aren’t accepting mouldy homes as the norm. And why should they? We were left wondering how we can learn from The Hague’s independent voice idea to continue fostering trust and confidence in Welsh communities.

As we headed back to Wales, we were grateful to have received this glimpse of how another social housing system works and were galvanised in our shared passion for the sector in Wales, a sector that is deeply connected with communities, invests increasingly in its homes, and is continually seeking to do more to meet tenant needs.

It is from these strong foundations that we can learn and continually improve to deliver for diverse communities across Wales.

Serena Jones, executive director of operations, Beacon Cymru and Elly Lock, head of policy and research, Community Housing Cymru