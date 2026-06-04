How should chairs adapt to governing in a more regulated housing sector?

However, data on its own is not enough. The value comes from how boards interpret it, challenge it and use it to shape decisions.

With so many competing demands on limited resources, from building new homes to investing in existing stock, improving sustainability and enhancing service quality, boards must be able to see the wood for the trees. Continually asking the ‘so what?’ question helps ensure that data drives decisions, not just discussion.

Used appropriately, artificial intelligence tools can also support better analysis and efficiency, provided they are applied in a controlled and thoughtful way.

Striking the right balance between compliance and ambition is one of the most difficult challenges boards face. Regulatory compliance and health and safety are non-negotiable. But there is a real risk that increased regulation fosters a defensive mindset, discouraging organisations from taking necessary or beneficial decisions.

“Where governance is treated as a tick-box exercise detached from day-to-day operations, organisations are most at risk”

Good governance should never be about avoiding risk altogether. Our role as a board is to ensure that risk is understood, actively managed and aligned with our long-term objectives. At Raven, we are clear that compliance is a foundation, not a ceiling. It provides the platform for sustainable investment in homes, services and communities.

Clarity over risk appetite is critical. Regularly revisiting and reinforcing this helps ensure that decisions reflect our agreed ambitions and priorities. Good governance enables thoughtful, informed risk-taking and supports effective use of resources in the interests of residents.

Governance and culture are inseparable. Where governance is treated as a tick-box exercise detached from day-to-day operations, organisations are most at risk. The tone set by the board on openness, accountability and curiosity directly shapes organisational culture and, ultimately, the experience of residents.

At Raven, we have worked deliberately to align our governance approach with a culture that puts residents first. Staying connected to reality is central to this. That means hearing directly from residents, engaging with customer-facing teams and understanding how services are delivered in practice.

As board members, remaining curious and visible helps model the behaviours we expect across the organisation. It also creates an environment where bad news is surfaced early, and where lessons learned are shared openly. Governance papers should reflect a realistic picture, not just positive headlines.

Strong governance underpins everything a housing organisation does. It builds corporate memory, ensuring that decisions are transparent and evidence-based rather than reliant on individual recollection, as board members and executives change over time.

Ultimately, governance is about stewardship of assets, public trust and people’s homes. When done well, it supports financial resilience, regulatory compliance and long-term investment. Residents may never notice good governance directly, but they will feel its impact through safer homes, reliable services and a landlord they can trust.

At Raven, we see governance not as a constraint but as an enabler. By maintaining a strong golden thread between strategy, risk appetite and financial resilience, boards can support better outcomes for residents while ensuring organisations remain robust and future-focused in an increasingly regulated sector.

Amina Graham, chief executive, Whiteley Homes Trust and chair, Raven Housing Trust