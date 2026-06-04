How should chairs adapt to governing in a more regulated housing sector?

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Effective governance now demands deeper engagement, stronger curiosity and a clear line of sight between strategic decisions and the experience of residents, writes Amina Graham, chief executive of Whiteley Homes Trust and chair of Raven Housing Trust
The regulatory landscape for social housing has shifted fundamentally in recent years. This is not a temporary tightening or a short-term reaction to events, but a reset of expectations around transparency, assurance and accountability.
Boards and executive teams are now operating under far greater scrutiny, supported by strengthened consumer standards and more detailed inspections from the Regulator of Social Housing.
As chair of Raven Housing Trust, I have embraced this shift as a positive step for the sector. Done well, regulation provides clarity of purpose and helps focus organisations on what matters most. Boards that treat the new environment purely as a compliance exercise risk falling behind.
Effective governance now demands deeper engagement, stronger curiosity and a clear line of sight between strategic decisions and the experience of residents. Governing for the future means focusing on long-term value while leaving delivery to those closest to residents.
One of the most significant changes for boards is the need to seek assurance in different ways. At Raven, the regulatory shift has pushed us to become more evidence-led in how we govern. Headline board reports alone are no longer enough for boards to truly understand what is happening within their organisations.
We have strengthened our approach to assurance by drawing on multiple sources of information, including resident insight, performance data, complaints and operational intelligence such as repairs hotspots.
Triangulating these different touchpoints allows us to test whether messages are consistent and whether performance on paper reflects practice on the ground. It has helped us build a more complete and honest picture of our homes and services.
“Reliable, high-quality data is now fundamental to effective governance. If boards cannot trust the information in front of them, they cannot govern effectively”
As a board, we focus on maintaining a clear line of sight on risk, performance and purpose – without stepping into management’s role. We do not take on operational responsibilities, but we do expect robust evidence and clear explanations to support decision-making.
In a more interventionist regulatory environment, this level of engagement is essential, and, in our experience, it strengthens governance rather than burdens it.
Reliable, high-quality data is now fundamental to effective governance. If boards cannot trust the information in front of them, they cannot govern effectively. Across the sector, weak or fragmented data remains a persistent challenge and is firmly embedded in the sector’s risk profile.
At Raven, we have challenged ourselves to build a far more complete and transparent understanding of our assets, services and residents’ experiences. We have invested significantly in improving our data systems and reporting through Better Connected, our award-winning digital transformation programme, enabling us to gain deeper insight into our homes and customer-facing services.
However, data on its own is not enough. The value comes from how boards interpret it, challenge it and use it to shape decisions.
With so many competing demands on limited resources, from building new homes to investing in existing stock, improving sustainability and enhancing service quality, boards must be able to see the wood for the trees. Continually asking the ‘so what?’ question helps ensure that data drives decisions, not just discussion.
Used appropriately, artificial intelligence tools can also support better analysis and efficiency, provided they are applied in a controlled and thoughtful way.
Striking the right balance between compliance and ambition is one of the most difficult challenges boards face. Regulatory compliance and health and safety are non-negotiable. But there is a real risk that increased regulation fosters a defensive mindset, discouraging organisations from taking necessary or beneficial decisions.
“Where governance is treated as a tick-box exercise detached from day-to-day operations, organisations are most at risk”
Good governance should never be about avoiding risk altogether. Our role as a board is to ensure that risk is understood, actively managed and aligned with our long-term objectives. At Raven, we are clear that compliance is a foundation, not a ceiling. It provides the platform for sustainable investment in homes, services and communities.
Clarity over risk appetite is critical. Regularly revisiting and reinforcing this helps ensure that decisions reflect our agreed ambitions and priorities. Good governance enables thoughtful, informed risk-taking and supports effective use of resources in the interests of residents.
Governance and culture are inseparable. Where governance is treated as a tick-box exercise detached from day-to-day operations, organisations are most at risk. The tone set by the board on openness, accountability and curiosity directly shapes organisational culture and, ultimately, the experience of residents.
At Raven, we have worked deliberately to align our governance approach with a culture that puts residents first. Staying connected to reality is central to this. That means hearing directly from residents, engaging with customer-facing teams and understanding how services are delivered in practice.
As board members, remaining curious and visible helps model the behaviours we expect across the organisation. It also creates an environment where bad news is surfaced early, and where lessons learned are shared openly. Governance papers should reflect a realistic picture, not just positive headlines.
Strong governance underpins everything a housing organisation does. It builds corporate memory, ensuring that decisions are transparent and evidence-based rather than reliant on individual recollection, as board members and executives change over time.
Ultimately, governance is about stewardship of assets, public trust and people’s homes. When done well, it supports financial resilience, regulatory compliance and long-term investment. Residents may never notice good governance directly, but they will feel its impact through safer homes, reliable services and a landlord they can trust.
At Raven, we see governance not as a constraint but as an enabler. By maintaining a strong golden thread between strategy, risk appetite and financial resilience, boards can support better outcomes for residents while ensuring organisations remain robust and future-focused in an increasingly regulated sector.
Amina Graham, chief executive, Whiteley Homes Trust and chair, Raven Housing Trust
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