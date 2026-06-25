How we went from fragmented data to shared insight

Comparing Connexica’s interpretation of our data side by side with what MSV teams expected to see was eye-opening and created many valuable moments. Sometimes they lead to simple fixes, other times they expose genuine data quality issues in source systems.

With processes we could trust in place, we now needed to get better at using systems to make data work for us. Compliance was an early priority, where colleagues wanted clearer, faster insight. MSV has migrated and validated dashboards across key areas including gas, electricity, fire, legionella, lifts, asbestos and Awaab’s Law, helping teams see performance and risk more consistently.

Alongside this, we explored reducing manual certificate checking and extraction by moving more of the work into structured data and repeatable rules. Statistical Data Return (SDR) shows where data pain is felt most – time-critical work, detail-heavy rules and a need to evidence how numbers were produced when manual steps are involved. With Connexica, MSV has been building a more repeatable route to the SDR extract, running regular dummy runs against monthly data.

“As MSV explores automation and AI-assisted drafting for narrative reporting, the same data safeguards remain”

We have made data quality visible in a way teams can act on. The dashboards show where completeness, consistency and timeliness issues sit with our data. That turns data quality into a shared improvement plan. These dashboards are now live and are helping MSV build a clearer improvement backlog.

Risk-based visits show what becomes possible once data is joined up. By bringing different sources together and applying a risk lens based on multiple metrics and criteria, MSV can identify households that may benefit from proactive contact.

It’s got us behind doors where we have identified challenges people are facing that we never would have known about. A pilot to test this approach and learn what colleagues need on the ground has quickly shifted into a business-as-usual approach.

Looking ahead, the change is less about any single dashboard and more about how MSV works with information. MSV is replacing one-off, spreadsheet-heavy reporting with structured, repeatable pipelines and outputs that can be traced back to source.

That reduces manual effort and anxiety because teams spend less time arguing about numbers and more time using them. Over time, it strengthens assurance because we can evidence what is known, how it is known and what is being done about the risks highlighted by the data.

Next, MSV will extend what is available through our Connexica partnership, while tightening the loop between insight and action. As MSV explores automation and AI-assisted drafting for narrative reporting, the same data safeguards remain. Secure handling of information, transparency about sources and human validation of outputs are vital.

The goal is simple: make it easier for colleagues to find the truth in the data, then use it to improve services. While the project is still in its relatively early stages, we can really see the benefits and are genuinely excited by the prospect of how Connexica can bring data together to drive true insight. We hope that this will bring value to others in the sector too.

Matt Jones, executive director for customers, MSV Housing