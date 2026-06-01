How will the Future Homes Standard impact viability?

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Clarity is welcome, but as we find out more about the Future Homes Standard (FHS), delivery challenges are becoming apparent, writes Adam Towers, technical director at City & Country
The long-awaited clarity around the FHS is a welcome step for the housing sector. After years of uncertainty, the latest update from the government provides a clearer picture of what will be required to deliver low-carbon homes at scale.
For developers and housing providers alike, that certainty is important. The industry has been preparing for some time, but until now, key details have remained unresolved.
However, while the direction of travel is now clearer, the practical challenges of delivery are also coming into sharper focus.
One of the most immediate issues is the scale of photovoltaic (PV) provision now expected on new homes, with roofs needing to accommodate panels equivalent to around 40% of a home’s ground floor area.
This level has been consistent with earlier proposals, despite lobbying from the Home Builders Federation for a lower threshold, and remains unchanged in the latest FHS.
In principle, increasing the use of solar energy is a positive step. But in practice, this requirement raises a number of challenges around design, viability and customer expectations.
For many house builders, including those with a strong focus on design and heritage, roofscapes are a critical part of the overall product. Traditionally, PV panels have been positioned on less visible elevations, often to the rear of properties, to maintain the aesthetic quality of developments. Meeting a 40% requirement will make that increasingly difficult.
On more complex roof designs, particularly those incorporating dormers or varied rooflines, achieving this level of coverage may require panels to be distributed across the entire roof. This has implications not only for appearance, but also for how developments are perceived by buyers and communities.
“The challenge lies in how those requirements are implemented in a way that balances performance, practicality and market expectations”
Explaining why the visual character of new homes is changing will become an important part of the conversation. It is also a reminder that the FHS is not simply a technical shift. It is also a design challenge.
The industry has already made significant progress in improving the fabric performance of new homes. Many developers are building well beyond minimum standards, incorporating measures such as improved insulation, airtightness and low-carbon heating systems, including air source heat pumps.
In that context, the introduction of more stringent requirements is not necessarily the issue. The challenge lies in how those requirements are implemented in a way that balances performance, practicality and market expectations. This is particularly relevant when considered alongside the wider regulatory landscape.
Developers are currently navigating a range of overlapping changes, from updates to Part L and Part O through to evolving fire safety requirements and accessibility standards. Each of these brings its own set of design and delivery considerations. Taken together, they represent a significant shift in how new homes are planned and delivered.
The FHS sits within this broader context, and its success will depend on how well it integrates with these other requirements. There are also operational challenges to consider, however.
The transition from the Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) to the new Home Energy Model (HEM) represents a major change in how building performance is measured. While the move is intended to provide a more accurate and flexible framework, it also introduces a period of adjustment for the industry.
“Developers are making decisions today on schemes that may not complete for several years. If requirements shift or become clearer midway through that process, there is a risk that designs will need to be revisited, adding cost and uncertainty”
Capacity within the assessment system is already under pressure, and the introduction of a new model will require additional training, new processes and updated software. If these systems are not in place and functioning effectively, there is a risk of delays in certification and completion, which would have knock-on effects for housing delivery.
This transition period is likely to be one of the most challenging aspects of implementing the new standard, and all of this points to a broader issue.
While the FHS provides a clear end-goal, the pathway to getting there is complex. Developers are making decisions today on schemes that may not complete for several years. If requirements shift or become clearer midway through that process, there is a risk that designs will need to be revisited, adding cost and uncertainty.
For housing associations and other providers, many of whom are delivering homes within tight financial constraints, these challenges are equally relevant. Balancing sustainability requirements with viability remains a key concern, particularly as build costs continue to fluctuate.
None of this is to suggest that the FHS is the wrong approach; the need to decarbonise housing is clear, and the sector has a critical role to play in achieving net zero targets. The progress that has been made in recent years shows what can be achieved when policy direction is aligned with industry capability.
But as the detail of the standard becomes clearer, so too does the need for a pragmatic approach to implementation. There is a need here for the government to provide further guidance and support, particularly around how requirements should be interpreted and applied in practice. Clear communication will be essential, not just for developers, but also for customers, who will ultimately be living in these homes.
The diversity of housing design, site conditions and market expectations means that a one-size-fits-all approach may not always be appropriate. Allowing for some degree of adaptability and flexibility in how standards are met could also help ensure that the objectives of the FHS are achieved without unintended consequences for design quality or delivery.
Ultimately, the success of the FHS will not be judged by the policy alone, but by how effectively it can be delivered on the ground.
Adam Towers, technical director, City & Country
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