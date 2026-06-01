How will the Future Homes Standard impact viability?

Developers are currently navigating a range of overlapping changes, from updates to Part L and Part O through to evolving fire safety requirements and accessibility standards. Each of these brings its own set of design and delivery considerations. Taken together, they represent a significant shift in how new homes are planned and delivered.

The FHS sits within this broader context, and its success will depend on how well it integrates with these other requirements. There are also operational challenges to consider, however.

The transition from the Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) to the new Home Energy Model (HEM) represents a major change in how building performance is measured. While the move is intended to provide a more accurate and flexible framework, it also introduces a period of adjustment for the industry.

“Developers are making decisions today on schemes that may not complete for several years. If requirements shift or become clearer midway through that process, there is a risk that designs will need to be revisited, adding cost and uncertainty”

Capacity within the assessment system is already under pressure, and the introduction of a new model will require additional training, new processes and updated software. If these systems are not in place and functioning effectively, there is a risk of delays in certification and completion, which would have knock-on effects for housing delivery.

This transition period is likely to be one of the most challenging aspects of implementing the new standard, and all of this points to a broader issue.

While the FHS provides a clear end-goal, the pathway to getting there is complex. Developers are making decisions today on schemes that may not complete for several years. If requirements shift or become clearer midway through that process, there is a risk that designs will need to be revisited, adding cost and uncertainty.

For housing associations and other providers, many of whom are delivering homes within tight financial constraints, these challenges are equally relevant. Balancing sustainability requirements with viability remains a key concern, particularly as build costs continue to fluctuate.

None of this is to suggest that the FHS is the wrong approach; the need to decarbonise housing is clear, and the sector has a critical role to play in achieving net zero targets. The progress that has been made in recent years shows what can be achieved when policy direction is aligned with industry capability.

But as the detail of the standard becomes clearer, so too does the need for a pragmatic approach to implementation. There is a need here for the government to provide further guidance and support, particularly around how requirements should be interpreted and applied in practice. Clear communication will be essential, not just for developers, but also for customers, who will ultimately be living in these homes.

The diversity of housing design, site conditions and market expectations means that a one-size-fits-all approach may not always be appropriate. Allowing for some degree of adaptability and flexibility in how standards are met could also help ensure that the objectives of the FHS are achieved without unintended consequences for design quality or delivery.

Ultimately, the success of the FHS will not be judged by the policy alone, but by how effectively it can be delivered on the ground.

Adam Towers, technical director, City & Country