If Burnham is serious about ending rough sleeping, he must give mayors the powers he once craved

The commitment to build more genuinely affordable homes is absolutely the right one. Britain desperately needs more social housing. But those homes will take years to build and the homelessness crisis is happening today.

Across Greater Manchester, the private rented sector is increasingly failing local people. In boroughs such as Rochdale, Oldham and Bury, there are now almost no homes available within Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates. At the same time, private rents continue to rise significantly faster than wages across much of the region.

The consequences are profound. When somebody is ready to move on from supported accommodation, there is often nowhere affordable for them to go. Instead of moving into independent living, they remain stuck in temporary accommodation.

That means someone else in crisis cannot access the support they need. The blockage ripples right through the system. It also means many households will experience poverty, as they have to top up their rents using other essential household expenditure or benefits.

We see it every day, which is why, last year, Stepping Stone Projects decided enough was enough. We launched a campaign calling for five practical changes that would help tackle homelessness at both a regional and national level.

“We already accept that local leaders make decisions on transport, skills, economic development and planning because every region faces different challenges. Housing should be no different”

We are calling for more genuinely affordable homes. We want LHA restored to reflect the real cost of renting. We want greater equality in access to housing and increased investment in prevention and supported housing.

Crucially, we also believe mayors should have the power to introduce Living Rents where local housing markets have stopped working. A Living Rent would link affordable rents to local earnings, ensuring people are not expected to spend an unsustainable proportion of their income simply keeping a roof over their heads.

This is not about penalising responsible landlords or discouraging investment. It’s about making sure that at least some homes remain in the reach of local people.

When markets fail, government has a responsibility to act. We already accept that local leaders make decisions on transport, skills, economic development and planning because every region faces different challenges. Housing should be no different. The pressures facing Greater Manchester are not identical to those in Cornwall, Birmingham or Newcastle.

Local leaders understand their housing markets better than anyone in Whitehall ever can. If a mayor can see that families are being priced out of their communities, homelessness services are overflowing and affordable homes have disappeared from parts of their city or region, they should have the ability to intervene before the crisis deepens. That is the opportunity now facing the prime minister.

Mr Burnham has seen both what local leadership can achieve and the limits of what it can achieve without the right powers. If he wants to build on the success of A Bed Every Night and create a country where rough sleeping truly becomes rare, brief and non-recurring, he should empower mayors to lead on the issue, not simply to deliver national policy.

That clearly aligns with his approach. Ending rough sleeping will not be achieved by Westminster alone, it will be achieved street by street and town by town, if local leaders are given the powers to make it happen.

Dave Smith, chief executive, Stepping Stone Projects