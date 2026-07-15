It’s not appetite holding back delivery of homes, it’s capital

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Affordable housing has not lacked commitment, intent or social purpose. What has been too often been missing is the financial capacity, writes Namita Matkar, head of affordable housing at law firm Mills & Reeve
During the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum, I chaired a panel exploring what could realistically increase social and affordable housing supply over the next four years.
I was joined by Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion; Ruth Ryan, assistant director for affordable housing delivery at Homes England; and Steve Partridge, director and head of affordable housing consultancy at Savills.
The discussion was not really about whether the sector wants to build. It does. That ambition has been there for a long time. The more pressing question is why that ambition still so often fails to convert into delivery at the scale required. That, to me, is where the debate now needs to sit.
Affordable housing has not lacked commitment, intent or social purpose. What has too often been missing is the financial capacity and delivery framework to turn that intent into starts, completions and homes people can actually move into.
After a nervous few years, there is real appetite to develop again. Providers want to push forward, partners are coming together around difficult sites, and government is giving a clearer sense of the direction of travel.
Indeed, the last year has brought a number of genuinely significant positives, including a long-term rent settlement, a £39bn 10-year Social and Affordable Homes Programme, and a new National Housing Bank with new lending, equity and guarantee tools, including low-interest loans for social and affordable housing providers. Those are material interventions, not marginal ones.
The question now is whether that package is enough to deliver sufficient homes on the ground. Until we close that gap, top-level national targets will keep outrunning what the sector can practically deliver.
This is where the capital question becomes unavoidable. The 10-year rent settlement gives providers something they have not had for some time, a basis on which to budget and plan.
But predictability on income is only half the equation. There is far less certainty on the other side of the balance sheet, where the cost of capital is now materially higher than it was even a couple of years ago.
“The most promising routes through this are structural rather than incremental”
With gilts at a historic high, registered providers face borrowing costs that erode the financial capacity they need to develop at scale. Add in cost pressures, regulatory requirements and the legitimate demands of building to higher standards, and the room for manoeuvre narrows considerably.
That is why the capital conversation is now so important. If we are serious about increasing supply, we need to be more honest about what delivery is being constrained by.
It is not simply a question of whether providers are willing to build, or whether government has signalled enough support. It is whether organisations can access capital on terms that make development viable, while still meeting obligations on safety, quality and existing homes.
Institutional investment is often presented as the answer, and the panel agreed it is part of the solution. But the conversation has to be more direct than it sometimes is. The yields on social rent often do not, on their own, meet the expectations of long-term institutional capital.
The challenge is how to structure that gap in a way that works for providers, investors and, ultimately, residents.
What our panel kept returning to is that the most promising routes through this are structural rather than incremental. Three opportunities feel particularly important.
The first is treating housing as infrastructure. There is a strong case that long-term, socially essential housing should be classified and funded in the way other infrastructure is – opening up bond markets and long-duration investment, and helping to move the financing burden off the government’s balance sheet.
Recent tweaks to the fiscal rules have moved in that direction, but not far enough. Other jurisdictions, Vienna being the most cited example, have shown what a land-led, infrastructure-first approach can deliver over decades.
The second is making the most of new tools like the National Housing Bank. The government has said it will bring £16bn of new financial capacity, alongside the ability to deploy loans, equity and guarantees, including £2.5bn of low-interest loans for social and affordable housing providers.
It will not be a silver bullet, and it should not be expected to be one. But used well – to scale activity, speed up decisions and unlock projects where the market is simply not working – it can do real work alongside grant and private finance, rather than competing with them.
“Some of the most encouraging delivery we are seeing now is coming from genuine collaboration between RPs, developers, institutional investors and local and combined authorities”
The third is partnership. Some of the most encouraging delivery we are seeing now is coming from genuine collaboration between RPs, developers, institutional investors and local and combined authorities. Mixed-tenure models, in particular, are bringing forward trickier and larger sites at pace by making the economics of placemaking stack up earlier in the process. This is where the sector’s maturity is showing.
None of this works, however, unless we keep sight of why it matters. The shortage of social and affordable housing is not an abstract market failure. It is experienced every day by households without stable, secure and genuinely affordable homes.
The latest government figures show that more than 176,000 children were living in temporary accommodation in England at the end of 2025, the highest number since records began. Those children are the next generation, whose life chances depend on having a stable home, so getting delivery, capital and financial capacity right today is paramount.
So, the real challenge over the next four years is not persuading the sector to care more or want it more. That has never been the issue. The challenge is whether we can create the financial conditions, capital structures and delivery partnerships that allow longstanding ambition finally to translate into homes on the ground.
Until that happens, targets will continue to outrun delivery, not because the sector lacks commitment, but because commitment alone does not build homes.
Namita Matkar, head of affordable housing, Mills & Reeve
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