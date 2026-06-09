Labour MP Margaret Mullane: Our fight against the housing crisis can’t be dictated by for-profit developers

My guess is that the positive response from some residents local to the Greenwich Peninsula housing development scheme might not be shared by the 22,000-plus households on that borough’s waiting list, nor those enduring life in temporary accommodation.

I say that because of the over 1,500 planned new homes, a mere 168 will be for social rent.

I mention this particular scheme, but I am sorry to say that this represents the norm and has done so for far too many years. In my own Dagenham and Rainham constituency, the major Beam Park development will comprise over 3,900 new homes, but only 10% are set for ‘affordable’ rent.

Of course, since affordable rent can be up to 80% of the level of local market rents, it is out of reach for families on modest incomes from employment.