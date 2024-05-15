Latest housing research: A broader tenure offering to address access and affordability

This month, I have chosen to highlight two reports that focus on suggesting future policy changes to support a broader tenure offering – taking a realistic but creative approach to addressing the affordability challenge.

A report by the Social Market Foundation called Home economics: Financial policies to increase homeownership is interesting in choosing to focus on solutions that differ from the more traditional models used to support affordable homeownership.

Shared equity models get little more than a nod with a reference to the pros and cons of the Help to Buy equity loan scheme – and shared ownership, the government’s current main grant-funded affordable homeownership product, is not referenced at all. What the author does instead is look closely at various international models and markets to create suggestions for different types of market intervention.