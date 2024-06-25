Latest housing research: What will it take to build the genuinely affordable homes we so desperately need?

The Finances and Sustainability of the Social Housing Sector by the House of Commons Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, is the third inquiry during the last parliamentary term into the social housing sector and the need to address the chronic shortage of social homes in England.

Reports in this month’s Thinkhouse review unanimously point to one policy solution we desperately need: more genuinely affordable homes, and urgently. The reports published this month help to answer the questions of how much of this should be focused on the supply of social housing and the policy levers required to substantially increase the overall volume of homes delivered across England.

Reading the report is a useful overview of the main issues which have remained over the past five years, with little progress on solutions. The social housing sector, rather than demand through direct delivery, has a critical role in responding to housing need.

However, grant funding is still too focused on affordable rent and shared ownership; a lack of centralised target-setting by government has disincentivised and stalled progress on housing supply; and there are financial pressures on the sector’s operating and housing improvement budgets, including decarbonisation and fire safety commitments.

The report also provides an accessible overview of recent concerns regarding the introduction of the Infrastructure Levy and the removal of Section 106 agreements in meeting social housing delivery needs.

“There needs to be a role for the Regulator of Social Housing to scrutinise these new financial models, particularly with regard to exposure of risk within capital markets”

For-profit models in social housing delivery is an area that is growing, as lenders, house builders and providers seek solutions outside traditional funding models. The inquiry makes some welcome and clear recommendations in this space. There needs to be a role for the Regulator of Social Housing to scrutinise these new financial models, particularly with regard to exposure of risk within capital markets.

Housing market pressures, and solutions, should also take account of local and regional variation. The Consortium of Associations in the South East has published The Housing Challenge for the Next Government: Meeting the housing supply delivery gap. With a focus on England and the housing market in the South East, again, housing need and responding to this in the right way are central to the narrative.

Packed with helpful evidence on housing need, the report draws on analysis from the Lichfields (2022) and Bramley (2019) reports, as well as new modelling. It shows there has been a shortfall of one million homes nationally over the 10 years to 2023, and more than 800,000 units of this deficit is social rented homes.