Lib Dem housing spokesperson – we need a statutory minimum standard to keep homes cool

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The sector needs a ‘cool rule’ for new and existing homes, writes Gideon Amos, MP and Liberal Democrat spokesperson for housing and communities
UK housing stock was designed for a cold climate problem that no longer matches the risk profile the sector now faces. As heatwaves become a recurring feature of the British summer, overheating in homes has moved from a niche design consideration to a live public health and productivity issue, and building regulations have not kept pace.
The scale of the problem is no longer marginal. Recent UK heatwaves have been linked to an estimated 2,700 excess deaths, concentrated among older people and those with existing health problems.
The economic impact is similarly significant: ITV reported that in June alone, the UK lost 24 million hours of work to heat, equivalent to roughly three million full working days. For a sector already under pressure to demonstrate value for money in housing investment, this is a cost that policy has largely left unpriced.
For decades, housing standards have rightly focused on thermal retention: insulation, airtightness and heating efficiency as the primary routes to comfort, health and lower bills. That focus was correct for the risk profile of the 20th century. It is no longer sufficient on its own.
Current building regulations, which restrict mechanical cooling to “exceptional circumstances”, were not written with today’s summer temperatures in mind, and arguably now work against occupant safety in a meaningful share of the housing stock.
“The main objection, that mechanical cooling adds unacceptable energy demand and emissions, deserves scrutiny rather than default rejection”
The time has come to demand a statutory minimum standard – a ‘cool rule’, requiring new homes to be fitted with cooling provision, whether through air conditioning or reversible heat pumps. This would make homes capable of maintaining a safe internal temperature of around 20°C during extreme heat events.
For existing stock, the most practical delivery mechanism would be to broaden the current Warm Homes Grant into a Better Homes Grant, funding cooling measures alongside insulation and heating upgrades for those least able to adapt their homes unaided.
The main objection, that mechanical cooling adds unacceptable energy demand and emissions, deserves scrutiny rather than default rejection.
The UK’s offshore wind capacity has expanded substantially in recent years, and from next April, all new homes will be required to include solar panels as standard, following legislation brought forward by my colleague, Lib Dem MP Max Wilkinson. That changes the emissions calculus for electrified cooling considerably.
On the urban heat island concern specifically, Professor Geoffrey Levermore of the University of Manchester has estimated that air conditioning accounts for less than 0.9°C of the roughly 12°C of heat added by the built environment in urban areas.
That’s a smaller contribution than is often assumed – and one which tree planting, with its 10 degrees or more of temperature reduction, should be more widely used to address, making our cities cooler and more beautiful in one.
“Passive measures should be the first line of defence, not a substitute for a regulatory backstop once they’ve been exhausted”
None of this displaces the case for passive design. Insulation contributes to keeping homes cool as well as warm; reversible heat pumps can provide both heating and cooling from a single system; and mechanical ventilation, already standard in higher specification new builds, can perform much of the function of active cooling.
Cross-ventilation – dual-aspect layouts with windows on two sides – remains one of the most cost-effective passive cooling measures available, which makes the Greater London Authority’s recent relaxation of dual-aspect requirements a decision worth revisiting. Passive measures should be the first line of defence, not a substitute for a regulatory backstop once they’ve been exhausted.
The sector has spent a generation optimising for heat retention. The next phase of housing standards needs to treat overheating with the same regulatory seriousness that has historically been applied to underheating, through a combination of passive design requirements and a mandated minimum cooling standard for the homes and occupants most exposed to risk.
Gideon Amos, MP, Taunton and Wellington, and Liberal Democrat spokesperson for housing and communities
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