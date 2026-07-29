Lib Dem housing spokesperson – we need a statutory minimum standard to keep homes cool

The UK’s offshore wind capacity has expanded substantially in recent years, and from next April, all new homes will be required to include solar panels as standard, following legislation brought forward by my colleague, Lib Dem MP Max Wilkinson. That changes the emissions calculus for electrified cooling considerably.

On the urban heat island concern specifically, Professor Geoffrey Levermore of the University of Manchester has estimated that air conditioning accounts for less than 0.9°C of the roughly 12°C of heat added by the built environment in urban areas.

That’s a smaller contribution than is often assumed – and one which tree planting, with its 10 degrees or more of temperature reduction, should be more widely used to address, making our cities cooler and more beautiful in one.

“Passive measures should be the first line of defence, not a substitute for a regulatory backstop once they’ve been exhausted”

None of this displaces the case for passive design. Insulation contributes to keeping homes cool as well as warm; reversible heat pumps can provide both heating and cooling from a single system; and mechanical ventilation, already standard in higher specification new builds, can perform much of the function of active cooling.

Cross-ventilation – dual-aspect layouts with windows on two sides – remains one of the most cost-effective passive cooling measures available, which makes the Greater London Authority’s recent relaxation of dual-aspect requirements a decision worth revisiting. Passive measures should be the first line of defence, not a substitute for a regulatory backstop once they’ve been exhausted.

The sector has spent a generation optimising for heat retention. The next phase of housing standards needs to treat overheating with the same regulatory seriousness that has historically been applied to underheating, through a combination of passive design requirements and a mandated minimum cooling standard for the homes and occupants most exposed to risk.

Gideon Amos, MP, Taunton and Wellington, and Liberal Democrat spokesperson for housing and communities