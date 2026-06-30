Minecraft and The Sims: let’s not write off creative ways to get young people interested in the built environment sector

At the same time, we should not use the same old methods of engagement that make people feel like they’re not really contributing. It is crucial that young people are engaged in the sector in a manner they understand.

We heard fantastic examples about the use of digital tools, particularly video games, as a means of engaging children and young people and developing their interest in the built environment.

Games like Minecraft, The Sims and even Assassin’s Creed are increasingly young people’s first introduction into themes of architecture, world building, planning and urban design. Instead of pushing back against the tide, the sector should embrace video games as a powerful tool to connect to young people, and meet them where they’re at, using a language they understand.

“Through engagement with the sector, and even video games, non-stereotypical career paths can be highlighted, and the pipeline of the next generation of built environment professionals can be strengthened”

If the built environment pays greater attention to children and young people, we are also more likely to inspire them to take up training, education and even careers in this space. While young people care about their local built environment, we heard that they do not typically have a good understanding of the range of jobs available to them, and hold onto pervasive stereotypes about the nature of the work.

Through engagement with the sector, and even video games, non-stereotypical career paths can be highlighted, and the pipeline of the next generation of built environment professionals can be strengthened.

We have seen the amazing work that the sector and individuals within it are already doing, going out of their way to engage in innovative and meaningful ways. We want to work with the sector to enable more opportunities for engagement and outreach, and highlight the work being done already.

If we want to tackle the so-called ‘nimby vs. yimby’ debate, if we want to grow the economy and build more homes, if we want people to feel they are shaping their own communities, then looking at ways of engaging and involving young people is an enormous step forward.

Lord Gascoigne, chair, House of Lords Built Environment Committee