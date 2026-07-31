Our message to Burnham: we have thousands of affordable homes ready to be built, but we need the SAHP bids to be signed off

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Andy Burnham has a golden opportunity to kick-start a social housebuilding revolution. Eight organisations representing the affordable housing sector call for the prime minister to take action
The prime minister has been clear that fixing the housing crisis is at the top of the priority list for his government.
His ambition to deliver the biggest social and council housebuilding programme since the post-war era is one that we, representing England’s housing associations, councils and ALMOs – which provide all of England’s 4.5 million social homes – are ready to work together in partnership to deliver.
He is right that a good home is the foundation of a good life, and that accelerating council and social housebuilding will enable more families across the country to have the secure and affordable home that they need.
The scale of the challenge that lies ahead, however, is huge. There are 176,000 children homeless and living in temporary accommodation, including B&Bs, with little space and privacy. An estimated 310,000 children are sharing beds with their family members due to severe overcrowding. And in some areas of the country, waiting lists for a family-sized social home are over 100 years.
This crisis affects all of us, driving up the cost of living, placing unsustainable pressure on public services, holding back economic growth and stifling opportunity. And we are spending more on housing benefit and temporary accommodation because of the lack of affordable homes for people to live in.
Momentum for a council and social housebuilding programme of the scale required to tackle the housing crisis has already been building. The package announced at last year’s Spending Review gave the social housing sector much-needed confidence and stability and this has already translated into new homes.
“It is vital that current bids to the SAHP are signed off. Councils and housing associations have thousands of homes ready to be built as soon as funding is secured”
Last year, in partnership, we built the highest number of social rent homes in over a decade, and housing association social rent starts increased by 57%.
This is encouraging progress. But, with bids to the new £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) not yet confirmed, there is a risk that this momentum could be lost as quickly as it’s been built.
If the new government wants to maximise delivery of new social homes in the coming years, it needs to act fast. And there are two immediate actions it can take.
First, as an absolute priority, it is vital that current bids to the SAHP are signed off. Councils and housing associations have thousands of homes ready to be built as soon as funding is secured, and decisive action on this will mean they can keep moving at pace and avoid disruption to development pipelines.
Second, the government should top up funding in this and subsequent years of the programme. The bids submitted so far demonstrate significant appetite and capacity within the sector.
However, social housing providers have been asked to scale back their bids due to limits on funding in the early years of the programme. This will slow delivery and mean fewer new homes are built in this parliament.
To kick-start a social housebuilding revolution, the government should remove these limits and top up funding to take maximum advantage of the capacity that exists.
Bringing forward more funding in the next few years would mean housing associations could build an additional 17,000 homes this parliament outside London alone. It would reduce waiting lists and cut the use and cost of temporary accommodation faster, giving more families the stability of a good home.
“This is the time to move the country away from the false economy of managing crises through emergency health and housing measures and towards investing in long-term prevention, security and opportunity”
This is not only a social mission; it is an economic one. Building social and council homes at pace would unlock growth in every postcode, support regeneration, create and sustain jobs, and reduce the pressure on stretched public services.
It would also shore up the construction industry at a time when private housebuilding is slowing – something we saw successfully happen during the last social housebuilding revolution after the Second World War.
The prime minister’s first act outside 10 Downing Street – pledging to end rough sleeping – is an important and urgent starting point, which we will work in partnership to deliver. This is the time to move the country away from the false economy of managing crises through emergency health and housing measures and towards investing in long-term prevention, security and opportunity.
We share the prime minister’s vision for a country where everyone, in every postcode, has access to a secure, affordable home, with this as the foundation for good health and a good life. And we, in partnership across the social housing sector, are ready to deliver on his ambition to tackle the housing crisis.
To do that, the government should unlock funding to kick-start a council and social housebuilding revolution, so that together we can build the affordable and secure homes we need.
Kate Henderson, chief executive, National Housing Federation;
Hakeem Osinaike, chair, Association of Directors of Housing;
Gavin Smart, chief executive, Chartered Institute of Housing;
Geoff Beales, chair, Councils with ALMOs Group;
Eamon McGoldrick, chief executive, National Federation of ALMOs;
Paul Harvey, spokesperson for affordable housing, Local Councils Network;
Tracy Harrison, chief executive, Northern Housing Consortium;
Janet Sharpe, chief executive, Association of Retained Council Housing
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