Regeneration is one of the strongest arguments for devolution, but will Burnham use it?

For any new government, the first challenge is convincing people that change is real. After years of economic uncertainty and political upheaval, people are looking for tangible signs that their communities are moving forward. They want to see investment arriving in places that have too often felt overlooked and left behind.

That is why regeneration should and will likely sit at the heart of prime minister Andy Burnham’s agenda. There are few clearer demonstrations of national renewal than transforming the places where people live.

New homes replacing derelict sites. Existing homes made warmer, safer and cheaper to heat. Better public spaces. Revitalised town centres. New jobs, apprenticeships and opportunities for local people. These are not abstract policy announcements. They are improvements people can see on their own doorstep.

Regeneration also represents one of the strongest arguments for devolution. Decisions about investment are almost always better when they are made by people who understand the places they are investing in. Devolving funding and decision-making away from Whitehall allows local authorities, combined authorities, housing providers and businesses to direct resources where they will have the greatest impact.