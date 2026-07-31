Regeneration is one of the strongest arguments for devolution, but will Burnham use it?

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If regeneration is going to become central to change, government should work with the sector to make it easier to deliver, writes Richard Sterling, development and decarbonisation director at Seddon
For any new government, the first challenge is convincing people that change is real. After years of economic uncertainty and political upheaval, people are looking for tangible signs that their communities are moving forward. They want to see investment arriving in places that have too often felt overlooked and left behind.
That is why regeneration should and will likely sit at the heart of prime minister Andy Burnham’s agenda. There are few clearer demonstrations of national renewal than transforming the places where people live.
New homes replacing derelict sites. Existing homes made warmer, safer and cheaper to heat. Better public spaces. Revitalised town centres. New jobs, apprenticeships and opportunities for local people. These are not abstract policy announcements. They are improvements people can see on their own doorstep.
Regeneration also represents one of the strongest arguments for devolution. Decisions about investment are almost always better when they are made by people who understand the places they are investing in. Devolving funding and decision-making away from Whitehall allows local authorities, combined authorities, housing providers and businesses to direct resources where they will have the greatest impact.
If the new government wants to show that devolution delivers better outcomes, regeneration is the perfect place to prove it.
But ambition alone will not transform communities. For too long, regeneration has been viewed as too complicated, too expensive or simply too difficult.
Funding has often arrived in short-term pots, procurement has encouraged organisations to compete for individual projects rather than collaborate around places, and schemes have become bogged down before work has even begun. If regeneration is going to become central to change, government should work with the sector to make it easier to deliver.
“By the time contractors are asked to review buildability, programme sequencing, logistics or cost, opportunities have already been missed and avoidable delays become inevitable”
That starts with an understanding that regeneration is fundamentally different from building individual developments. Successful regeneration means working on live estates where people live, complex brownfield sites and ageing infrastructure, while balancing resident engagement, viability, decarbonisation, planning, utilities and long-term stewardship.
Every project requires multiple organisations to work together over many years. Under the current system, key delivery partners only become involved after many of the critical decisions have already been taken. By the time contractors are asked to review buildability, programme sequencing, logistics or cost, opportunities have already been missed and avoidable delays become inevitable.
An approach based around place, not just funding, is needed to bring everyone together much earlier. Local authorities, housing providers, contractors, designers, combined authorities, Homes England, utility providers and procurement specialists should all be helping shape schemes from the outset. This leads to better decisions, more realistic programmes and greater confidence that projects can actually be delivered.
At Field Lane in Rastrick, West Yorkshire, where Seddon is working alongside Together Housing Group, regeneration has never simply been about replacing homes.
Alongside new housing and improvements to existing properties, the programme is investing in public spaces, walking routes, parking, landscaping and community facilities that improve everyday life.
This wider view of regeneration can also be seen at Longshaw Drive in Salford, the sixth brownfield site Seddon has delivered with Salford City Council to bring forward new council homes to high sustainability standards. This shows that regeneration and environmental improvement can be delivered together when schemes are planned with that ambition from the start.
“Businesses rooted in the communities they serve are often best placed to recruit local people, create apprenticeships, support SMEs and ensure more of every pound invested continues to circulate within the local economy”
Regeneration delivers far more than homes alone. Done well, it creates apprenticeships and skilled jobs and supports local supply chains. It generates social value that lasts long after construction has finished. Housing supply remains critical, but communities also want neighbourhoods that feel greener and more connected.
This increasingly reflects what government is looking to achieve. Mr Burnham has spoken about procurement that delivers broader public benefit alongside construction. The organisations that create the greatest value are rarely those focused solely on winning the next tender.
Businesses rooted in the communities they serve are often best placed to recruit local people, create apprenticeships, support SMEs and ensure more of every pound invested continues to circulate within the local economy. Procurement should encourage that approach rather than inadvertently working against it.
There is also an opportunity to improve how the sector learns. Across the country, organisations have developed considerable expertise in resident engagement, phasing complex programmes, sustainability, procurement and regeneration delivery. Government and combined authorities can play a greater role in capturing that learning and helping future schemes avoid repeating the same challenges.
The opportunity facing this government is significant. If national renewal is to mean anything, people need to see it happening where they live.
That means moving beyond individual projects towards genuine place-based partnerships that bring together public bodies, housing providers, contractors and communities with a shared ambition for long-term change.
Richard Sterling, development and decarbonisation director, Seddon
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