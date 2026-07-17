Regulations on fire doors in residential properties: what you need to know

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New laws and regulations further define landlords’ responsibilities when it comes to fire doors. Douglas Rhodes, Luke Deal and Meadow O’Connor from Trowers & Hamlins break down what housing providers need to consider
Flat entrance fire doors are a critical life-safety feature for multi-occupancy residential buildings, but understanding who is responsible for them where tenures differ may not be straightforward.
Where a block has a mixed tenure, landlords will retain responsibility for the flat entrance doors for their assured tenants. However, lease agreements will need to be reviewed for any leaseholders within the building to see if the flat entrance door is dealt with by the terms.
The first job will be to check whether the door is within the definition of property granted to the leaseholder, in which case they are likely to have a repairing obligation with respect to it.
It’s worth noting that an obligation to “maintain and repair” might not be enough to require work to bring a fire door up to a specific fire safety standard if the door is not otherwise in disrepair.
Leases should also be reviewed to check for any obligation to comply with current law and regulation, or that a party should not do or allow anything that could cause an insurance policy to become invalid. If a defective or problematic fire door could interact with policy conditions, this may constitute a breach of the lease.
A lease may be unclear as to responsibility. In those circumstances, responsibility can be combined, meaning that the regulatory position will also need to be considered in closer detail.
“The landlord, and/or managing agent, is likely to be a responsible person with respect to common areas of the building, such as corridors, stairwells and lifts”
By the Fire Safety Act 2021, the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 was extended to bring into scope “all doors between the domestic premises and common parts” in buildings containing two or more sets of domestic premises.
As a result, while private residential premises themselves are expressly excluded from the order, flat entrance doors need to be risk assessed and are effectively included within the common parts of the building for that purpose.
The order designates people with control of parts of the building as “responsible persons”, importing specific responsibilities. The landlord, and/or managing agent, is likely to be a responsible person with respect to common areas of the building, such as corridors, stairwells and lifts.
They are responsible for arranging, and implementing the recommendations of, fire risk assessments, as well as being obliged to co-operate with other responsible persons – there can be more than one responsible person in a building.
Where leaseholders are responsible for their flat entrance doors, as these are now within the scope of the order, leaseholders may themselves be considered to be responsible persons with respect to their front doors.
Under the order, responsible persons have a duty to co-operate with each other, and landlords or managing agents could therefore engage with leaseholders on this basis to encourage the undertaking of works to entrance doors where a fire risk assessment identifies these as required.
In addition, for buildings over 11 metres in height, the responsible person needs to use “best endeavours” to check all flat entrance fire doors at least every 12 months, and fire doors in communal areas at least every three months, under the Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022.
For flat entrance doors, guidance recommends checking the door from both sides (requiring access to flats), and keeping records of the checks and any inability to access a flat for the checks.
If a building is over 18 metres, it may be a higher-risk building (HRB) for the purpose of the Building Safety Act 2022. This can add a further layer of complexity: accountable persons (APs), and the principal accountable person (PAP), have additional duties and responsibilities to ensure the overall safety of the building, including fire safety.
“It can be difficult to balance competing interests and responsibilities, but as fire doors play a fundamental part in ensuring residents’ safety, a proactive and co-ordinated approach will be necessary”
The introduction of the Building Safety Act creates a more structured and, in many cases, more onerous regime for HRBs. The AP, and where there are multiple APs, the PAP, have statutory duties that sit alongside, but do not replace, the obligations under the Fire Safety Order.
Flat entrance doors become particularly relevant because they form part of the building’s “safety case” under the act. The AP/PAP must demonstrate to the Building Safety Regulator that building safety risks, including fire spread, are being effectively managed.
Defective or non-compliant flat entrance doors can undermine compartmentation, which is a central plank of most fire strategies. As such, even where a leaseholder retains repairing responsibility, the AP/PAP will need visibility and, in practice, a degree of control or assurance over the condition and performance of those doors.
This can create tension where lease terms are not aligned with regulatory expectations. In practice, APs/PAPs often implement inspection regimes, require certification (e.g. FD30S compliance), and may seek to enforce remediation either through lease mechanisms or, where necessary, statutory routes.
The ‘golden thread’ of information also requires accurate records of fire door specifications, inspections and maintenance, meaning that ad hoc or undocumented alterations by leaseholders present a compliance risk.
Ultimately, the act drives a more holistic, building-wide approach: fire doors are no longer viewed in isolation but as part of an integrated safety system, with accountability resting firmly at building level, even where legal responsibility is fragmented.
It can be difficult to balance competing interests and responsibilities, but as fire doors play a fundamental part in ensuring residents’ safety, a proactive and co-ordinated approach will be necessary.
For landlords, this means engaging with leaseholders as early as possible to ensure they are clear on both the contractual and regulatory position, and to help them understand the critical role their front door plays in protecting their own safety and that of other residents in the building.
For leaseholders, this means understanding the terms of your lease but also your obligations under statute, as well as the role your landlord is obliged to play in ensuring the safety of all residents in the building.
Douglas Rhodes, partner, Luke Deal, senior associate, and Meadow O’Connor, associate, Trowers & Hamlins
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