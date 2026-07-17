Regulations on fire doors in residential properties: what you need to know

Under the order, responsible persons have a duty to co-operate with each other, and landlords or managing agents could therefore engage with leaseholders on this basis to encourage the undertaking of works to entrance doors where a fire risk assessment identifies these as required.

In addition, for buildings over 11 metres in height, the responsible person needs to use “best endeavours” to check all flat entrance fire doors at least every 12 months, and fire doors in communal areas at least every three months, under the Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022.

For flat entrance doors, guidance recommends checking the door from both sides (requiring access to flats), and keeping records of the checks and any inability to access a flat for the checks.

If a building is over 18 metres, it may be a higher-risk building (HRB) for the purpose of the Building Safety Act 2022. This can add a further layer of complexity: accountable persons (APs), and the principal accountable person (PAP), have additional duties and responsibilities to ensure the overall safety of the building, including fire safety.

“It can be difficult to balance competing interests and responsibilities, but as fire doors play a fundamental part in ensuring residents’ safety, a proactive and co-ordinated approach will be necessary”

The introduction of the Building Safety Act creates a more structured and, in many cases, more onerous regime for HRBs. The AP, and where there are multiple APs, the PAP, have statutory duties that sit alongside, but do not replace, the obligations under the Fire Safety Order.

Flat entrance doors become particularly relevant because they form part of the building’s “safety case” under the act. The AP/PAP must demonstrate to the Building Safety Regulator that building safety risks, including fire spread, are being effectively managed.

Defective or non-compliant flat entrance doors can undermine compartmentation, which is a central plank of most fire strategies. As such, even where a leaseholder retains repairing responsibility, the AP/PAP will need visibility and, in practice, a degree of control or assurance over the condition and performance of those doors.

This can create tension where lease terms are not aligned with regulatory expectations. In practice, APs/PAPs often implement inspection regimes, require certification (e.g. FD30S compliance), and may seek to enforce remediation either through lease mechanisms or, where necessary, statutory routes.

The ‘golden thread’ of information also requires accurate records of fire door specifications, inspections and maintenance, meaning that ad hoc or undocumented alterations by leaseholders present a compliance risk.

Ultimately, the act drives a more holistic, building-wide approach: fire doors are no longer viewed in isolation but as part of an integrated safety system, with accountability resting firmly at building level, even where legal responsibility is fragmented.

It can be difficult to balance competing interests and responsibilities, but as fire doors play a fundamental part in ensuring residents’ safety, a proactive and co-ordinated approach will be necessary.

For landlords, this means engaging with leaseholders as early as possible to ensure they are clear on both the contractual and regulatory position, and to help them understand the critical role their front door plays in protecting their own safety and that of other residents in the building.

For leaseholders, this means understanding the terms of your lease but also your obligations under statute, as well as the role your landlord is obliged to play in ensuring the safety of all residents in the building.

Douglas Rhodes, partner, Luke Deal, senior associate, and Meadow O’Connor, associate, Trowers & Hamlins