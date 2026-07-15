Respect orders are a major opportunity to deliver a stronger, more effective response to persistent anti-social behaviour

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The national roll-out of respect orders is an important step forward in the way persistent anti-social behaviour (ASB) is tackled, writes Rebecca Bryant, chief executive of Resolve
For victims and communities, ASB is rarely ‘low-level’. When harassment, intimidation, noise, vandalism or threatening behaviour continues over time, it can seriously affect people’s health, well-being and sense of safety in their own homes and neighbourhoods.
Respect orders, rolled out nationally from 26 October 2026, offer a powerful new way to respond.
Their strength lies in setting clear and reasonable boundaries for the behaviour expected in our communities, while combining firm restrictions on harmful behaviour with positive requirements designed to address the underlying causes of the ASB.
This means agencies will be able to not only stop specific conduct, but also to require individuals to engage with support, treatment or other interventions that could help prevent the behaviour from continuing or worsening.
This balanced approach is exactly what is needed. Victims deserve swift protection and confidence that persistent harmful behaviour will lead to meaningful consequences. The fact that breaching a respect order will be a criminal offence should help provide that reassurance and serve as a deterrent to perpetrators.
At the same time, where issues such as substance misuse, poor mental health or complex personal circumstances are contributing to harmful behaviour, there must be an opportunity to tackle those factors too. Positive requirements must therefore be realistic and backed by services with the capacity to provide the treatment and support required.
The decision to introduce respect orders nationally is particularly significant. It will ensure communities across England and Wales can benefit from the same strengthened response, regardless of where they live.
For practitioners, this also presents an opportunity to build stronger local partnerships – police, councils, housing providers, health services and voluntary organisations all have an important role to play. Used collaboratively, respect orders can support earlier intervention, more co-ordinated action and better outcomes for everyone involved.
Implementation will, of course, be crucial. Clear guidance, effective training and properly supported positive requirements will be needed to ensure the new powers are used consistently, proportionately and confidently. Victims must also remain at the centre of the process.
Nevertheless, this announcement should be recognised for what it is: a major opportunity to improve responses to persistent ASB.
Resolve warmly welcomes the national roll-out and, as the UK’s leading membership organisation dedicated to tackling ASB, looks forward to working with government, our members and practitioners across the sector to help make it a success.
Used well, respect orders can protect victims, support lasting behaviour change and help rebuild confidence in the services responsible for keeping communities safe.
Rebecca Bryant, chief executive, Resolve
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