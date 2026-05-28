Social housing should lead the way on closing the pay inequality gap

Being transparent about our pay gaps helps us understand what’s working and be honest about where we still need to push ourselves to do better, writes Lynn Bates, corporate director of people at Southern Housing #UKhousing

I’m happy with our progress, but this report is about more than numbers – it helps us stay focused on where we still need to improve.

This is our third report since Optivo and Southern Housing Group merged in 2022, and I’m pleased to share that our 2025 data shows we’re continuing to close both the gender and ethnicity pay gap. Our median gender pay gap is now 4.7%, down from 7.3% in 2024, and taking us below the national average of 6.9%. Our mean gender pay gap has fallen even more, from 11.2% down to 6.9% this year.

Fairness and opportunity matter at Southern Housing. That’s why we’re proud to publish our Gender and Ethnicity Pay Gap Report each year and why we’re open about what the data tells us.

A national gender pay gap still exists after all these years, and I strongly believe that we should be leading the way in closing it. Closing both gender and ethnicity pay gaps isn’t just the right thing to do, it helps businesses keep talent, improve performance, strengthen trust and build fairer, more successful workplaces.

Southern Housing employs more women than men (57% to 43%). We have a wide range of different job roles, with a high percentage of women in roles such as care and support, and in administration; women also make up most of our part-time workforce. These patterns reflect wider sector and labour market trends and help explain why a pay gap still exists across Southern.

“The reduction in our mean ethnicity pay gap reflects increased representation of ethnically diverse colleagues in higher-paid roles, alongside our continued focus on inclusive recruitment and progression”

We’ve also seen positive movement in our ethnicity pay gap, with our median pay gap falling from 4.3% to 3.1% (though our median pay gap has grown slightly to 1.4%). The reduction in our mean ethnicity pay gap reflects increased representation of ethnically diverse colleagues in higher-paid roles, alongside our continued focus on inclusive recruitment and progression.

This is a very positive step and gives us confidence we’re heading in the right direction. Being transparent about our pay gaps helps us hold ourselves to account, understand what’s working and be honest about where we still need to push ourselves to do better.