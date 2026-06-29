Stock transfers are the next phase of housing association growth

Alongside this, attitudes towards partnerships with for-profit RPs have shifted noticeably. While there was historically hesitancy about engagement, for-profit RPs are now more widely regarded as credible long-term participants in the sector. Regulatory familiarity, stronger governance frameworks and better understanding of operating models have all contributed to this change.

For-profit RPs can bring access to patient capital, the ability to transact at scale and a willingness to invest in existing homes where returns are stable rather than speculative. At a time when not-for-profit RPs face competing calls on scarce capital – from decarbonisation to building safety – such partnerships can unlock investment that might otherwise remain beyond reach.

Recent collaborations between established RPs and institutional investors illustrate how capital and regulation can be aligned while maintaining clear lines of accountability.

Central to these models is the Regulator of Social Housing’s emphasis on effective control. It is not ownership alone that matters, but where decision-making sits in practice. Matters affecting tenants – including standards of repair, rent-setting and service delivery – must remain firmly with the registered provider and be enacted demonstrably in tenants’ interests.

“Further innovation is dependent on the right ‘plumbing’ to be put in place, to enable more sophisticated use of grant and public finance”

Earlier lease-based or management-only arrangements, as well as transitional “warehousing” structures used by new entrants ahead of registration, are increasingly being reshaped in response to those expectations. Where they persist, the emphasis is now on clear, time-limited pathways into fully regulated ownership or control, rather than permanent workarounds.

As stock transfers and partnership transactions become more commonplace, awareness across the sector is increasing. Boards are drawing on peer experience, advisors and lenders are more familiar with the mechanics, and regulatory precedent is accumulating. That growing confidence is itself feeding further activity.

Whether this momentum continues will depend on a number of factors: the durability of development constraints, investor appetite for social housing relative to other asset classes, and most critically, the sector’s ability to maintain trust through strong governance and tenant outcomes.

Further innovation is dependent on the right ‘plumbing’ to be put in place to enable more sophisticated use of grant and public finance. Thankfully this is happening, in part through new institutions like the new National Housing Bank, through equity, low-interest loans and guarantees alongside traditional subsidy, as well as through devolved mayoral bodies and combined local authorities having greater say in proceedings.

At a time when traditional delivery routes are strained and government priorities are increasingly contested, stock transfers and for-profit partnerships are not a cure-all – after all, simply trading homes rather than building them does not increase the overall housing supply. That said, they continue to be an established and increasingly central part of how many RPs are planning for sustainable growth.

Charlotte Sawyer and Elad Yasdi, partners, Devonshires