Stock transfers are the next phase of housing association growth

In a challenging development climate, acquiring existing homes through stock transfers can represent one of the few realistic routes to scale, write Charlotte Sawyer and Elad Yasdi, partners at Devonshires
For a growing number of registered providers (RPs), development-led growth is no longer the default option it once was. Constraints on land availability, planning delays, construction cost inflation, pressure on grant funding as well as requirements to improve existing stock were already reshaping delivery models well before the current period of geopolitical instability.
Those challenges have now intensified, and stock transfers – alongside partnerships with for-profit (often pension fund or investor-backed) providers – are increasingly being treated not as tactical alternatives, but as core components of long-term strategy.
For some organisations, particularly smaller providers and newer entrants, opportunities to expand through new development have narrowed significantly. Balance sheet capacity is under growing strain, not least due to the rising capital costs associated with an ever-expanding compliance agenda.
Building safety, Awaab’s Law and net zero commitments are absorbing resources that might otherwise have supported new supply. Development risk has become harder to price, and the economics of Section 106 delivery have weakened in several markets, especially London. Against that background, acquiring existing homes through stock transfers can represent one of the few realistic routes to scale.
The appeal of stock transfers is therefore clear. They provide immediate, income-generating assets without exposure to build cost inflation or delivery risk, and allow receiving RPs to grow portfolios in a targeted way – often by consolidating geographic focus or achieving operational efficiencies.
For transferring providers, disposals can release capital to reinvest in existing stock, address financial pressures or support strategic change, while ensuring homes remain within the regulated social housing sector. These elements are also why stock swaps are also on the increase, as they allow RPs to exit areas that don’t align with their geographical strategy while simultaneously increasing stock in their core areas, with limited impact on their rent roll.
In the wider context, the way transactions are structured has also evolved. Deals are now more closely aligned with asset condition, investment requirements and regulatory scrutiny.
Phased consideration, forward-funded investment programmes and bespoke risk-sharing arrangements are increasingly common. What once appeared complex or exceptional is becoming an established part of the sector’s transactional landscape.
“Stock transfers, for all their complexity, can offer a level of clarity that may differ from development pipelines”
Wider market conditions are reinforcing this shift. Even before the most recent escalation in the Middle East, development markets were already under sustained pressure. Heightened geopolitical uncertainty has amplified volatility in capital markets and supply chains, making long-dated development risk less attractive.
Recent profit warnings and increasingly cautious trading positions from major house builders, combined with more selective capital deployment, underline the fragility of assumptions around private sector delivery.
Stock transfers, for all their complexity, can offer a level of clarity that may differ from development pipelines. That said, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of stock transfer deals which include development pipeline stock.
By deferring acquisition until units achieve practical completion, buyers can avoid typical development risks – such as cost overruns, planning delays and contractor performance issues – while still benefitting from new build units and potential value uplift once stabilised.
Alongside this, attitudes towards partnerships with for-profit RPs have shifted noticeably. While there was historically hesitancy about engagement, for-profit RPs are now more widely regarded as credible long-term participants in the sector. Regulatory familiarity, stronger governance frameworks and better understanding of operating models have all contributed to this change.
For-profit RPs can bring access to patient capital, the ability to transact at scale and a willingness to invest in existing homes where returns are stable rather than speculative. At a time when not-for-profit RPs face competing calls on scarce capital – from decarbonisation to building safety – such partnerships can unlock investment that might otherwise remain beyond reach.
Recent collaborations between established RPs and institutional investors illustrate how capital and regulation can be aligned while maintaining clear lines of accountability.
Central to these models is the Regulator of Social Housing’s emphasis on effective control. It is not ownership alone that matters, but where decision-making sits in practice. Matters affecting tenants – including standards of repair, rent-setting and service delivery – must remain firmly with the registered provider and be enacted demonstrably in tenants’ interests.
“Further innovation is dependent on the right ‘plumbing’ to be put in place, to enable more sophisticated use of grant and public finance”
Earlier lease-based or management-only arrangements, as well as transitional “warehousing” structures used by new entrants ahead of registration, are increasingly being reshaped in response to those expectations. Where they persist, the emphasis is now on clear, time-limited pathways into fully regulated ownership or control, rather than permanent workarounds.
As stock transfers and partnership transactions become more commonplace, awareness across the sector is increasing. Boards are drawing on peer experience, advisors and lenders are more familiar with the mechanics, and regulatory precedent is accumulating. That growing confidence is itself feeding further activity.
Whether this momentum continues will depend on a number of factors: the durability of development constraints, investor appetite for social housing relative to other asset classes, and most critically, the sector’s ability to maintain trust through strong governance and tenant outcomes.
Further innovation is dependent on the right ‘plumbing’ to be put in place to enable more sophisticated use of grant and public finance. Thankfully this is happening, in part through new institutions like the new National Housing Bank, through equity, low-interest loans and guarantees alongside traditional subsidy, as well as through devolved mayoral bodies and combined local authorities having greater say in proceedings.
At a time when traditional delivery routes are strained and government priorities are increasingly contested, stock transfers and for-profit partnerships are not a cure-all – after all, simply trading homes rather than building them does not increase the overall housing supply. That said, they continue to be an established and increasingly central part of how many RPs are planning for sustainable growth.
Charlotte Sawyer and Elad Yasdi, partners, Devonshires
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