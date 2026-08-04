Technical education is back on the agenda – and it’s the key to unlocking the housing crisis

We need a government that treats the two agendas of housing and skills as the single, interlocking challenge they are, writes Tom Arey, managing director of PfP Thrive
Our new prime minister Andy Burnham has made no secret of his ambitions on housing. His first major speech last week not only included a pledge to end rough sleeping, but also recognised the link between housing, skills, social mobility and economic opportunity.
It’s great to see that followed up with a landmark announcement on skills this week – putting technical and vocational education at the heart of the national curriculum, giving young people the option of combining core academic subjects with industry-linked learning from Year 10 onwards.
For those of us working in this sector – witnessing first-hand the correlation between the housing crisis and skills shortage – it’s a moment worth marking. Because we won’t build our way out of the housing crisis without building the workforce to do it.
It’s at the front of my mind every day at PfP Thrive, where we work with more than 60 housing association and other partners, to bring trainees and apprentices into the trades, accelerating their skills so that more homes can be built and the homes we already have can be properly maintained. In an era of retrofit and net zero, that maintenance challenge is growing as fast as the new build one – and for me the two are inseparable.
Yet the skills pipeline remains critically underfunded, undersupported and undervalued. Statistics issued earlier this month indicate that an additional 755,000 workers are needed in the next four years, while foundation apprenticeship uptake is more than 90% behind target. Until these numbers change, every housing target set by the new government will be undermined by the same fundamental constraint: not enough people to do the work.
“This latest announcement that technical education will no longer be bolted onto the sides of the curriculum but placed at its heart is exactly the kind of systemic shift that makes initiatives like ours viable at scale”
I’m encouraged and do think the new leadership in No 10 understands this. Mr Burnham had already been working closely with Alan Milburn on his Young People and Work Review, which laid important foundations for addressing the crisis of young people not in education, employment or training.
It’s also something we’re focusing on this summer as we roll out a programme of free trade taster days for young people in Derby, to give them an insight into the career opportunities in housing and construction.
This latest announcement that technical education will no longer be bolted onto the sides of the curriculum but placed at its heart is exactly the kind of systemic shift that makes initiatives like ours viable at scale.
Add to that the prime minister’s efforts back in 2024 as Greater Manchester mayor, when he launched the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate – a genuine and equal alternative to the university route, developed with education and business leaders and young people, built around seven gateways linked to sectors growing in the region.
It is a model that deserves consideration at a national level, or through the devolved framework that a Burnham government seems likely to expand.
But an education system better aligned to employment will count for nothing without accessible pathways into work. The current government has been right to rebalance apprenticeships towards younger people, after years in which entry-level provision was, again in Mr Milburn’s words, hollowed out. That rebalancing must accelerate.
Mr Burnham has long argued against the short-term funding cycles that have plagued skills and employment policy for decades – against fragmented initiatives, here today and gone before they have time to work.
He was also part of the Labour government whose New Deal for Young People delivered a 20% increase in young people entering work between 1998 and 2009, largely because it was rooted in stable investment, clear goals and targeted, evidence-driven support.
On housing itself, Mr Burnham’s instinct to prioritise social housebuilding is correct, but the delivery reality is complex. Housing associations must be as central to the plan as local authorities – only by leveraging the power of all organisations and partnerships can we deliver the homes needed.
Meeting that housing need at the scale required will depend on strong partnerships between local authorities, housing associations, developers and training providers, each bringing different strengths to the table. Local authorities have a critical role in shaping places, identifying need and driving local growth ambitions.
Housing associations, meanwhile, are already delivering large volumes of affordable and social housing, investing in communities and creating pathways into employment and skills. When these sectors work together effectively, they can accelerate delivery and maximise local impact.
“Meeting that housing need at the scale required will depend on strong partnerships between local authorities, housing associations, developers and training providers, each bringing different strengths to the table”
And whichever tenure, whichever model, whichever government body leads delivery, the workforce challenge remains the same. Bricklayers, plumbers, electricians and plasterers need to be trained, supported and retained in the industry long enough to make a difference.
That doesn’t happen without sustained investment in skills, without genuine partnerships between housing providers and training organisations, and without a government that treats the two agendas of housing and skills as the single, interlocking challenge they are.
With housing associations, local authorities and academic partners working alongside us, PfP Thrive is ready to play its part. We are already doing it through our Derby skills hub, through our BuildHER campaign – launching in September to help women get into trades – and through the aforementioned trade taster days we’re hosting for young people this summer. Each of them will help us expose the potential pathways this sector has to offer, and I can’t wait to engage with more young people in that endeavour.
What we need now is a government that matches that appetite with sustained commitment. Not warm words, but investment, stability and a long-term plan that treats housing delivery and skills development as the two sides of the same coin they have always been.
This announcement suggests the prime minister intends to do that. Now we need the investment, stability and long-term plan to match the ambition.
Tom Arey, managing director, PfP Thrive
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