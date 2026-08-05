The housing sector should not be a spectator in the debate about young people’s education

Everyone has opinions on why young people are not in education or work, but are they asking the right questions? Social landlords have a vital voice in the conversation, writes David Levenson, founder of Coaching Futures #UKhousing

Lord Gove’s concern with this trajectory is legitimate, but neither position properly confronts the inconvenient truth behind both arguments: the NEET crisis is not caused primarily by what happens in classrooms. And it will not be solved there either.

The prime minister is right that an education system built almost entirely around the university pathway has left too many young people without a credible route into work. The evidence from Scotland and Wales, which moved away from rigorous academic assessment earlier, is instructive: both nations have slipped in international attainment rankings since, with gaps between affluent and disadvantaged pupils widening rather than narrowing.

Lord Gove, a former education secretary, responded in The Times the following morning, accusing the government of pursuing a policy of “bring back stupid” and warning that years of hard-won gains in academic attainment, particularly for working-class pupils, risked being squandered by what he called “the soft bigotry of low expectations dressed up as reform”.

The education football match has kicked off, again. At the end of July, prime minister Andy Burnham announced that pupils in England will be able to combine core academic subjects with technical education and employer work experience from Year 10, starting in September 2028.

Britain has 1,012,000 young people aged 16 to 24 who are not in education, employment or training (NEET). Less discussed is what lies underneath. There are currently 9.11 million people aged 16 to 64 who are economically inactive, a rate of 21%, according to the most recent data from the Office for National Statistics.

That is not a youth unemployment problem. It is a structural failure of the economy to create and sustain accessible work, at every level, in every part of the country.

The deeper causes are just as familiar. De-industrialisation from the 1980s hollowed out entire regions, eliminating the entry-level employment that once absorbed school leavers without degrees and gave them a foothold. The 2008 financial crisis scarred a generation’s early labour-market experience. The pandemic set back recovery by years. Climate pressures, energy shocks and the economic ripple effects of wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have each added their weight.

None of these is an education policy failure. All of them are the consequence of governing on an electoral cycle in the face of challenges that require a 20-year horizon.

Mr Burnham’s announcement is welcome as a signal of intent. Tom Peck, the parliamentary sketch writer for The Times, put it plainly: the new pathways “don’t actually do anything about NEETs, in that they will not be of any benefit to them”. They may, if well-designed and properly funded, prevent the next cohort from falling into the same trap. But the detail is thin, the funding unclear, the school leaders’ unions are already asking for clarity that is not yet available, and 2028 is two years and one political news cycle away.

The housing sector has seen enough policy announcements evaporate to know that the ball does not always find its way to the back of the net.

“A technical pathway at 14, however well-intentioned, risks becoming a new sorting mechanism that channels children from social housing estates toward lower-status qualifications, irrespective of their ability or aspiration”

There is a dimension to this debate that is almost entirely absent from the political commentary, and it matters acutely to the social housing sector: the risk of stigmatising young people.

When the NEET crisis is framed as an education attainment problem, the implicit message is that young people are NEET because they were not educated in the right way. That deficit model lands hardest on those who grew up with the fewest resources, in the most insecure housing.

Research published by Places for People and the University of Cambridge in 2025 found that residents in social housing routinely experience social devaluation and exclusion linked to where they live, a stigma that shapes how they are perceived by employers, by institutions, perhaps even by themselves. Adding a ‘took the non-academic route at 14’ educational label on the CV risks compounding rather than alleviating the stigma.

The Resolution Foundation thinktank has shown that growing up in temporary accommodation significantly harms GCSE attainment, not because of anything the young person did, but because of the disruption, anxiety and inadequate study conditions that temporary housing creates.

There were 166,000 children in temporary accommodation in the last quarter of 2024. Their lower attainment in school is not an academic failure. It is a housing failure, and the sector should be calling it out plainly.