The inclusion illusion: what’s the point in EDI policies if they aren’t felt by staff?

This is also happening at a difficult moment for EDI.

The Equality Act and the principles behind it are now being dragged into a wider political argument, with major Reform UK figures calling for the act to be scrapped. Scapegoating minority groups is now par for the course in public debate. Conversations about race, disability, sexuality and gender identity are increasingly politicised. Islamophobia is now par for the course.

Housing providers are often expected to help hold communities together when tensions rise locally, or when people experience discrimination and hostility where they live. But we cannot talk about cohesion in the communities we serve while ignoring whether our own staff feel included and able to progress.

That means looking harder at the evidence inside organisations – not just whether policies exist, but whether they are changing people’s prospects at work.

The clearest test is what happens after people join an organisation. Recruiting a workforce that represents the community is important, but it is only part of the picture.

“If staff from underrepresented groups are not confident that progression is fair, housing leaders need to be asking why”

That means asking some uncomfortable questions. Who is encouraged to apply for new roles? Who gets access to secondments or high-profile projects? Who receives honest feedback when they are unsuccessful? Which managers actively support development? Who is seen as having potential, and who is expected to keep proving it?

These everyday decisions are where inclusion is either built or blocked.

Recruitment and progression are the practical tests of whether inclusion is making a difference. If staff from underrepresented groups are not confident that progression is fair, housing leaders need to be asking why.

That must involve looking at the whole journey into and through work: how roles are designed, how recruitment processes work, how promotion decisions are made, and whether development opportunities are visible and accessible. It also means listening properly to staff, especially those whose experiences may be hidden behind the overall figures.

Staff need more than reassurance that an organisation is committed to EDI. They need to see where it is falling short, what is being done about it and how progress will be measured.

Many housing organisations have made real progress, and there is good work taking place across the sector. But our research suggests that progress is uneven, and some colleagues are still not feeling the benefit.

At a time when inclusion is under increasing political pressure, housing needs to hold itself accountable. If we say we believe in fairer communities, we have to first show that fairness inside our own organisations.

Mushtaq Khan, chief executive, Housing Diversity Network