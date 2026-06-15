The new Harry’s Pledge Awards will celebrate the impact organisations can have on the lives of carers

To celebrate the excellent work being done right across the housing sector and beyond to improve life for carers and people with disabilities, the first-ever Harry’s Pledge Awards is being held later this year.

There are five categories open for nominations: Carer Friendly Employer of the Year; Parent Carer Support Champion; Accessible Homes and Inclusive Design Award; Excellence in Professional Care; and Inspirational Individual.

“We know that so much great work is being done, often unnoticed, and we want to help shine a light on it”

We know that so much great work is being done, often unnoticed, and we want to help shine a light on it and give some recognition to those who often go above and beyond to help others.

Nominations for the awards are open until the end of June, and winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday 29 October at The Courtyard at Eaton Park (by kind permission of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster). If you or your organisation are doing something special to support carers, we’d love to hear about it in a nomination for one of the categories.

You can find out more about the awards, submit an entry, sponsor or buy tickets on the Harry’s Pledge website, as well as sign up to the Harry’s Pledge campaign.

Lynn Stubbs, chief people and governance officer, Amplius