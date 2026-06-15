The new Harry’s Pledge Awards will celebrate the impact organisations can have on the lives of carers

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Back in 2020, Harry’s Pledge was launched to support carers and those who need care, and was widely backed by the housing sector. Lynn Stubbs, chief people and governance officer at Amplius – one of the founding members – looks at the progress made and the launch of the first-ever Harry’s Pledge Awards
More than five years on, Harry’s Pledge continues to make a difference right across the housing sector and beyond. We now have more than 100 organisations backing the pledge, with at least 60 fully signed up to its commitments.
This includes multiple housing associations, charities and voluntary organisations, all of which have pledged to do more to support carers and those who need care.
We refreshed the pledge in September by introducing a brand-new commitment focusing on campaigning for greater help and emotional support for parents of children with a life-limiting or life-threatening diagnosis.
As part of this, we’re delighted to have been part of the launch of a new All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Emotional Support for Parent Carers of Seriously Ill and Disabled Children.
This has only been made possible by the support the pledge has received and the impact it has had on our politicians.
“We’re working closely with our various colleague groups to make sure we’re providing all the support we can to anyone who combines their job with a caring responsibility”
Matt Bishop, Labour MP for Forest of Dean, was elected to chair the APPG. Matt has passionately led the charge to launch the APPG after hearing more about the plight of parent carers during an event at the most recent Labour Party Conference.
At Amplius, we’re continuing to put accessibility at the forefront of our development work to ensure our homes are suitable for customers both now and in the future. We’re also working closely with our various colleague groups to make sure we’re providing all the support we can to anyone who combines their job with a caring responsibility.
To celebrate the excellent work being done right across the housing sector and beyond to improve life for carers and people with disabilities, the first-ever Harry’s Pledge Awards is being held later this year.
There are five categories open for nominations: Carer Friendly Employer of the Year; Parent Carer Support Champion; Accessible Homes and Inclusive Design Award; Excellence in Professional Care; and Inspirational Individual.
“We know that so much great work is being done, often unnoticed, and we want to help shine a light on it”
We know that so much great work is being done, often unnoticed, and we want to help shine a light on it and give some recognition to those who often go above and beyond to help others.
Nominations for the awards are open until the end of June, and winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday 29 October at The Courtyard at Eaton Park (by kind permission of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster). If you or your organisation are doing something special to support carers, we’d love to hear about it in a nomination for one of the categories.
You can find out more about the awards, submit an entry, sponsor or buy tickets on the Harry’s Pledge website, as well as sign up to the Harry’s Pledge campaign.
Lynn Stubbs, chief people and governance officer, Amplius
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