The Property Ombudsman’s view: Is AI creating resident ‘super-complaints’?

Artificial intelligence brings real opportunities for efficiency, but it is also changing the tone, volume and complexity of the disputes arriving at the Ombudsman’s door, writes Lesley Horton, chief property ombudsman #UKhousing

But the more interesting shift may be in consumer behaviour. Across complaint-handling settings, organisations are beginning to see more submissions that are superficially more polished, assertive and legally confident in tone. Sometimes that reflects a well-founded case, clearly expressed. Often it does not.

At The Property Ombudsman (TPO), we too are exploring how AI might help streamline aspects of casework. Used well, the technology can save time, improve consistency and make services easier to access.

Much of the conversation about AI with property professionals has, understandably, focused on efficiency. Automated property descriptions, AI-assisted customer service tools and data-driven marketing systems are becoming common across the industry.

For a sector already adapting to regulatory reform, rising consumer expectations and digital change, this may prove one of the most consequential developments yet.

That matters for the property sector. As AI tools become easier to access, they are influencing not only how property businesses operate, but also how complaints are drafted, framed and escalated.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a future possibility or a passing headline. It is here, in inboxes and call centres, in search bars and draft emails, shaping how people seek information, make decisions and challenge poor service. Complaints are no exception.

At TPO, we are seeing clear signs that consumer behaviour is evolving. People are more informed, more confident in asserting their rights and increasingly equipped with tools that help them organise their thoughts and present concerns clearly.

For some, especially those who face barriers to communicating, AI can be genuinely helpful. It can turn a muddled account into a coherent one. It can help people say what they mean.

Yet there are unintended consequences. What might once have been a short email outlining dissatisfaction can now arrive as a lengthy submission citing legislation and legal arguments that are not always relevant or accurate. In other words, AI can make a complaint look more formidable without necessarily making it more sound.

“One difficulty with generative AI is that it can present information with great confidence even when the advice is incomplete or lacking context”

That does not mean such complaints lack merit. Often, consumers are simply using technology to express legitimate concerns more effectively.

But it does change the work of dispute resolution. It increases the pressure on property businesses to respond carefully, and on ombudsman schemes to separate substance from style.

This is why some in the sector have begun talking about “AI-driven super-complaints”: documents generated with publicly available tools that appear highly technical and legally sophisticated but are not always accurate.

One difficulty with generative AI is that it can present information with great confidence even when the advice is incomplete or lacking context. It can also reinforce a consumer’s assumptions, particularly where prompts are framed to seek validation rather than balance. Confidence, of course, is not the same as correctness.

A recent case involving Heaven nightclub in London illustrates how quickly this can move from inconvenience to serious risk. Westminster Council received detailed objection letters, sent via an encrypted email address, which appeared to come from residents. They were later found to be false, with police saying they believed the letters had been generated using AI.

The case was not about a property transaction, but the lesson for the wider property sector is clear: as AI makes complaints easier to draft, it may also make false, exaggerated or misleading representations harder to detect at first glance.