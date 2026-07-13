There’s three months until the Building Safety Levy – what more can be done to prepare?

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Reviewing future pipeline and projects currently in progress will be key to planning for the new regime, writes Michael Weissman, construction partner at law firm Howard Kennedy
Developers and registered providers will need to plan now for the Building Safety Levy, coming into force on 1 October 2026. Reviewing future pipeline and projects currently in progress will be key to ascertain the schemes that the levy will catch and plan for the new regime.
With the date fast approaching, developers should consider whether applications for key schemes can be made before the levy becomes effective. Local authority rates have been made location-specific, meaning applications for locations with higher rates may carry a higher priority.
Having said this, submitting applications now carries its own potential risks and ramifications. Project programmes, bringing forward design and construction milestones and earlier cashflow will need to be considered. Submitting less than fully developed designs could risk refusal, affect budgeting and have an impact on programme and delivery.
Among other means, developers could look to mitigate these risks by a number of approaches. A comparison of the pre-levy accelerated submission against delaying submission should be done. While delaying submission means the levy would apply, this may create time for value engineering and optimisation that would otherwise have been lost.
Dedicating personnel to accelerated submissions, early engagement with consultants and local authorities, and targeting schemes of most benefit to submit before the deadline could also be helpful.
“Because of the greater effect of chargeable communal floorspace on viability, developers may look to reduce communal provision to help offset levy costs, but this will require careful evaluation”
Social and affordable housing, under certain specific conditions, is exempt from the levy. Affordable housing required under a Section 106 agreement generally does not attract the levy.
However, for residential floorspace to qualify as social housing the conditions around rent, duration and provider type need to be satisfied – for example, a registered provider providing housing under certain types of tenancy, where the rent is no more than 80% of market rent.
Another example is intermediate housing provided to eligible households whose needs are not met by the market. Where a development has a proportion of affordable and market-rate, it will only be calculated on the market-rate floorspace and communal area proportion.
The levy will affect communal spaces, but where it is shared between chargeable and non-chargeable uses, only a proportionate amount will be applied. For certain asset classes – such as purpose-built student accommodation, build-to-rent and co-living and affordable housing – developers may need to apply closer consideration to the extent of shared spaces.
Because of the greater effect of chargeable communal floorspace on viability, developers may look to reduce communal provision to help offset levy costs, but this will require careful evaluation.
Developers reducing overall communal provision could affect affordable housing residents disproportionately – leading to a tension between expectations for residents and commercial viability. Registered providers may wish to negotiate controls on this, as well as being clear as to who bears the proportion of any levy when in partnership with developers.
“Organisations should firm up procedures now for assessing liability, gathering and preparing information and calculations, and controlling how and when payments are made”
Where at least 75% of a site meets the statutory definition of brownfield land, developments may benefit from a 50% levy discount. This has the potential to enhance the commercial attractiveness of certain brownfield opportunities. However, developers should still carefully weigh this benefit against any additional costs or risks associated with such sites, including historic contamination or other constraints typically linked to brownfield land.
Details of the process for the levy have now been published by the government. Organisations should firm up procedures now for assessing liability, gathering and preparing information and calculations, and controlling how and when payments are made. Where liability notices go unpaid, completion certificates will not be issued until these are settled.
There will be a notable administrative burden associated with submitting detailed information to the local authority in order to calculate the levy. Applications may be rejected if the required levy information is not included. Although such decisions can be appealed, doing so may cause delays and incur additional costs.
Registered providers and developers will want to be clear as to the allocation of responsibility for managing the process to help with transition to the new regime. Data on dwellings and measuring floorspace, as well as for classifying brownfield sites, will form part of the process and will require clear audit trails and records.
While non-profit registered providers of social housing and their wholly owned subsidiaries would be exempt persons, for joint ventures to be exempt all of the parties to the joint venture have to be exempt. Hence different parties may be required to input into the process.
With the levy coming into force soon, those registered providers and developers who act early ahead of the ‘cliff edge’ to review their pipelines, programme delivery, design approaches and financial plans – and who implement clear, robust internal processes – will be best equipped to manage both the cost implications and timing pressures associated with the new regime.
Michael Weissman, construction partner, Howard Kennedy
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Regulation and Legal newsletter, featuring a weekly bulletin with news and insight on regulation, key legal rulings, legislation and court cases.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories