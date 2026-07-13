There’s three months until the Building Safety Levy – what more can be done to prepare?

The levy will affect communal spaces, but where it is shared between chargeable and non-chargeable uses, only a proportionate amount will be applied. For certain asset classes – such as purpose-built student accommodation, build-to-rent and co-living and affordable housing – developers may need to apply closer consideration to the extent of shared spaces.

Because of the greater effect of chargeable communal floorspace on viability, developers may look to reduce communal provision to help offset levy costs, but this will require careful evaluation.

Developers reducing overall communal provision could affect affordable housing residents disproportionately – leading to a tension between expectations for residents and commercial viability. Registered providers may wish to negotiate controls on this, as well as being clear as to who bears the proportion of any levy when in partnership with developers.

“Organisations should firm up procedures now for assessing liability, gathering and preparing information and calculations, and controlling how and when payments are made”

Where at least 75% of a site meets the statutory definition of brownfield land, developments may benefit from a 50% levy discount. This has the potential to enhance the commercial attractiveness of certain brownfield opportunities. However, developers should still carefully weigh this benefit against any additional costs or risks associated with such sites, including historic contamination or other constraints typically linked to brownfield land.

Details of the process for the levy have now been published by the government. Organisations should firm up procedures now for assessing liability, gathering and preparing information and calculations, and controlling how and when payments are made. Where liability notices go unpaid, completion certificates will not be issued until these are settled.

There will be a notable administrative burden associated with submitting detailed information to the local authority in order to calculate the levy. Applications may be rejected if the required levy information is not included. Although such decisions can be appealed, doing so may cause delays and incur additional costs.

Registered providers and developers will want to be clear as to the allocation of responsibility for managing the process to help with transition to the new regime. Data on dwellings and measuring floorspace, as well as for classifying brownfield sites, will form part of the process and will require clear audit trails and records.

While non-profit registered providers of social housing and their wholly owned subsidiaries would be exempt persons, for joint ventures to be exempt all of the parties to the joint venture have to be exempt. Hence different parties may be required to input into the process.

With the levy coming into force soon, those registered providers and developers who act early ahead of the ‘cliff edge’ to review their pipelines, programme delivery, design approaches and financial plans – and who implement clear, robust internal processes – will be best equipped to manage both the cost implications and timing pressures associated with the new regime.

Michael Weissman, construction partner, Howard Kennedy