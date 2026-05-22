This change to the London Plan could unlock large-scale regeneration in the capital

With a new draft of the London Plan due to be released soon, Lizzie Le Mare argues that a change to H8 could make it easier to get large-scale regeneration projects done #UKhousing

Ultimately, these schemes can deliver meaningful change and huge benefits for both existing and new residents. But at the moment, the potential of large-scale development sites is not properly recognised in planning policy.

There are often complex issues, especially around estate regeneration schemes, that involve legal, social and logistical complexities (compulsory purchase orders, tenant ballots, long-term community impact), as well as the major requirement of housing large numbers of people throughout the process.

These projects generally involve large public sector land holdings, undertaken over longer delivery timescales of 10 to 15 years or more, and needing careful thought on how phasing and delivery are managed.

For all the focus on small sites, London still has huge scope for large-scale housing development. Not just through the Crews Hill/Chase Park and Thamesmead new towns, but across all its boroughs, where there are a significant number of strategic sites with capacity for thousands more new homes.

The next version of the capital’s statutory spatial development framework, published by the mayor of London and the Greater London Authority, is expected to be published in draft form for consultation later this summer.

Traditionally, the best route through planning for these types of sites has been to secure outline planning consent, with the detail for each phase being secured by successive reserved matters applications. Experience has shown though that the nature of the complex constrained urban sites we have in London, and the density of development being targeted, means that outline consents can no longer incorporate sufficient flexibility to adapt over time.

This, combined with later phases of development often being delivered decades after consent is first achieved, has resulted in planning consents that are no longer fit for purpose for the final phases of delivery. Recent legal challenges associated with ‘drop-in’ applications and amendment applications have made updating large-scale and long-term projects even more complicated.

The increasing complexity of planning submissions means that determination periods on these sites are already protracted. Add in the time (often years) taken negotiating complex legal agreements, and the process has huge resource implications for both applicants and planning authorities. Often it is entered into even though both sides know from the outset that the final phases of the project are very likely to change.

There needs to be a better way for strategic regeneration sites to evolve over time. In a world where tech continues to move at pace, no one can predict how new housing can – and should – adapt and which future regulations and requirements are needed.

Climate change is a factor too. There may be concerns now about north-facing single-aspect homes, but with rising temperatures, south-facing single-aspect homes will be much more problematic.