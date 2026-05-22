This change to the London Plan could unlock large-scale regeneration in the capital

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With a new draft of the London Plan due to be released soon, Lizzie Le Mare argues that a change to H8 could make it easier to get large-scale regeneration projects done
For all the focus on small sites, London still has huge scope for large-scale housing development. Not just through the Crews Hill/Chase Park and Thamesmead new towns, but across all its boroughs, where there are a significant number of strategic sites with capacity for thousands more new homes.
These projects generally involve large public sector land holdings, undertaken over longer delivery timescales of 10 to 15 years or more, and needing careful thought on how phasing and delivery are managed.
There are often complex issues, especially around estate regeneration schemes, that involve legal, social and logistical complexities (compulsory purchase orders, tenant ballots, long-term community impact), as well as the major requirement of housing large numbers of people throughout the process.
Ultimately, these schemes can deliver meaningful change and huge benefits for both existing and new residents. But at the moment, the potential of large-scale development sites is not properly recognised in planning policy.
The new London Plan represents an opportunity to address this issue.
The next version of the capital’s statutory spatial development framework, published by the mayor of London and the Greater London Authority, is expected to be published in draft form for consultation later this summer.
Traditionally, the best route through planning for these types of sites has been to secure outline planning consent, with the detail for each phase being secured by successive reserved matters applications. Experience has shown though that the nature of the complex constrained urban sites we have in London, and the density of development being targeted, means that outline consents can no longer incorporate sufficient flexibility to adapt over time.
This, combined with later phases of development often being delivered decades after consent is first achieved, has resulted in planning consents that are no longer fit for purpose for the final phases of delivery. Recent legal challenges associated with ‘drop-in’ applications and amendment applications have made updating large-scale and long-term projects even more complicated.
The increasing complexity of planning submissions means that determination periods on these sites are already protracted. Add in the time (often years) taken negotiating complex legal agreements, and the process has huge resource implications for both applicants and planning authorities. Often it is entered into even though both sides know from the outset that the final phases of the project are very likely to change.
There needs to be a better way for strategic regeneration sites to evolve over time. In a world where tech continues to move at pace, no one can predict how new housing can – and should – adapt and which future regulations and requirements are needed.
Climate change is a factor too. There may be concerns now about north-facing single-aspect homes, but with rising temperatures, south-facing single-aspect homes will be much more problematic.
For estate regeneration projects, it is often the approach to affordable housing that is the biggest challenge. The current London Plan estate regeneration policy (H8) was introduced in 2021, and shook up and improved the way that these types of projects were delivered.
The emphasis on engaging with existing communities, alongside ensuring that the reprovision of social rent homes is secured at the same time, is commendable and has vastly improved outcomes.
But after five years of the policy being in place and a challenging economic context, it is now apparent that this approach can place overly restrictive requirements on long-term, multiphased projects.
As currently worded, the London Plan Policy H8 effectively assumes that housing loss and reprovision is assessed within individual planning applications, requiring no net loss of floorspace and like-for-like affordable replacement.
For complex regeneration programmes spanning decades, the complex relationship between people moving out of existing homes and reprovision often means it spans more than one planning consent and can fail to account for delivery across wider estate or masterplan boundaries.
The next version of the London Plan should acknowledge this: policy should better recognise unique circumstances and allow flexibility. In particular, large projects that potentially span multiple consents should be acknowledged and alternative mechanisms to demonstrate no net loss of housing should be considered.
These sites are London’s big opportunity to address the housing crisis in the medium and long term, while supporting existing communities and increasing the supply of new homes across the capital.
In the meantime, where developer partners are increasingly being sought to work with public sector landowners to assist with the delivery of complex sites, every opportunity should be taken during the lengthy procurement process to address planning risks associated with the current policy context.
This approach allows public sector landowners to establish what is important to them and work closely with their planning departments to develop clear briefs and establish shared principles. It improves clarity and attractiveness for developers and addresses broader challenges for public sector landowners, including funding, grants, social value, and equality, diversity and inclusion considerations.
With these approaches factored in, planning for large-scale regeneration and placemaking in London will be smoother and delivery more effective – not only for the boroughs involved but for their development partners, and for local residents.
Lizzie Le Mare, director, Tibbalds Planning and Urban Design
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