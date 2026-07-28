Tracking the history of temporary accommodation shows decades of missed lessons and an urgent need for structural reform

“We don’t want other people suffering in the way we have been forced to live,” Linda Ball told a journalist in December 1982 about her temporary accommodation (TA) block in Palmer Street, Birmingham.

The imposing redbrick exterior and narrow windows of the ex-military property concealed appalling conditions inside: leaking drains and sewage pipes, peeling ceilings, exposed brick, and chronic damp, which kept children out of school with respiratory infections.

The building had twice been condemned as unfit for habitation, yet Birmingham Council placed families experiencing homelessness there for decades.

“Oh, I was so ashamed when I saw them at first, I nearly died. In fact, I cried,” occupant Helen Sale told another reporter. Residents fought all the way up to the High Court to get the block demolished in September 1983.

You’d hope that was a one-off historical example of a rogue council, but stories of overcrowding, damp and mould, infestations, abuse and preventable deaths in TA fill the archives – and the news today.