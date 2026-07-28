Tracking the history of temporary accommodation shows decades of missed lessons and an urgent need for structural reform

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My new report shows we are still stuck in the Victorian era when it comes to families experiencing homelessness, writes Jessica Field
“We don’t want other people suffering in the way we have been forced to live,” Linda Ball told a journalist in December 1982 about her temporary accommodation (TA) block in Palmer Street, Birmingham.
The imposing redbrick exterior and narrow windows of the ex-military property concealed appalling conditions inside: leaking drains and sewage pipes, peeling ceilings, exposed brick, and chronic damp, which kept children out of school with respiratory infections.
The building had twice been condemned as unfit for habitation, yet Birmingham Council placed families experiencing homelessness there for decades.
“Oh, I was so ashamed when I saw them at first, I nearly died. In fact, I cried,” occupant Helen Sale told another reporter. Residents fought all the way up to the High Court to get the block demolished in September 1983.
You’d hope that was a one-off historical example of a rogue council, but stories of overcrowding, damp and mould, infestations, abuse and preventable deaths in TA fill the archives – and the news today.
My report for the TA charity, Justlife – Lifelines: A history of temporary accommodation in England 1834-2011 – charts a history of missed lessons and an urgent need for structural reform. The problems keep repeating themselves, and have done since the system’s origins.
Modern TA is rooted in the 19th-century New Poor Law regime, which systematised cruelty, expanded unsanitary workhouses and forced the relocation of people in poverty away from their communities. These mechanisms were expressly designed to punish those deemed less “deserving” of state assistance – and to cut costs.
“In times of housing pressure, appalling conditions have been normalised by a firefighting justification: ‘What choice did we have?’”
The Poor Law was abolished in 1948. Since then, TA has been governed through a fragmented array of laws and policies, split across departments, devolved and outsourced. In this patchwork system, workhouse moralising has never been fully dismantled.
While the Housing (Homeless Persons) Act 1977 provided the first statutory definition of homelessness, the English system has retained eligibility barriers to support, priority need criteria and a blame culture through “intentionally homeless” provisions. TA is also riddled with exemptions from housing standards that encourage prioritisation of costs over conditions.
Local authorities have retained wide-ranging discretionary powers, while monitoring has lessened from the 19th century. In times of housing pressure, appalling conditions have been normalised by a firefighting justification: “What choice did we have?”
In 1980s Palmer Street, that necessity was framed as rehabilitation for so-called “problem families” who had fallen into rent arrears – people whom the council determined had to be housed in squalor until, to quote the then-chair of Birmingham Council’s Housing Committee, Edwina Currie, “they can be trusted with an ordinary tenancy in an ordinary block”.
Public criticism was met by council statements about the huge debt the households owed them – reducing the degradation of families experiencing homelessness to a balance sheet.
While patronising language may have publicly softened today, debt punishment still exists: councils disbar homeless households in rent arrears from applying for social housing. Families can be trapped in B&Bs or other inadequate TA, often for years.
The use of B&Bs as a statutory TA sticking plaster isn’t new, either. That first exploded in the 1980s, sending council costs spiralling. London boroughs began routinely placing families in out-of-area B&Bs as they battled accommodation constraints – with uneven impacts.
“Today, an ecosystem of brokers exists to match councils with TA and rehousing elsewhere in the country – often to deprived, faraway towns”
In 1988, the Commission for Racial Equality found as part of a wider ruling that Tower Hamlets’ out-of-area practices were particularly damaging to Bangladeshi families in the east London borough, who made up the vast majority placed in TA in Southend in Essex – around 40 miles away from their jobs, schools and communities.
Today, an ecosystem of brokers exists to match councils with TA and rehousing elsewhere in the country – often to deprived, faraway towns. Black and minority ethnic households continue to be over-represented in such allocations.
Whatever the resource constraint, TA has followed a pattern: under-regulated, under-monitored and harmful. This history highlights a structural reflex to work in firefighting mode and not dig too deeply into the consequences.
As Dame Siobhain McDonagh, Labour MP and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Households in Temporary Accommodation, recently said at the Shared Health Foundation’s Homeless Families Conference: “Councils [don’t] want to do a bad job, it’s that they’re under huge pressure, and nobody is watching.”
And while the Victorian-era punishment of families experiencing homelessness might not be an explicit intent today, it’s certainly the outcome.
To step out of the workhouses’ long shadow, TA needs a coherent legal framework and an enforceable baseline of decent standards. Without it, families will keep being placed in appalling conditions and left to fight household-by-household for somewhere safe.
This is the choice.
Jessica Field, author, Lifelines (for Justlife)
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