We can’t fulfil our retrofit ambitions until we fix the ‘spark gap’

At sites such as Catterick Garrison in Yorkshire, large-scale retrofit programmes have involved improving insulation, replacing windows and roofs, and upgrading mechanical and electrical systems, all while homes remain occupied.

Projects like these highlight both the complexity of retrofitting and the importance of taking a holistic approach towards building performance.

Common issues such as damp, draught and heat loss can be addressed through improved insulation, ventilation and better building design. But these interventions need to be considered as part of a wider strategy, one that looks at how different elements of a home work together to improve efficiency and comfort.

This is where the concept of ‘deep retrofitting’ becomes important. Rather than incremental upgrades, deep retrofitting focuses on achieving significant energy savings, often 50% or more, by upgrading building fabric, ventilation and energy systems together. It is a more comprehensive approach, that delivers far better outcomes for both residents and housing providers.

“Retrofitting is not simply about installing new technologies. It requires a clear understanding of building performance, careful planning and the right sequencing of interventions”

It also has a crucial role to play in tackling fuel poverty. The UK has some of the least energy-efficient and diverse housing stock in Europe, with millions of homes still reliant on gas heating and lacking adequate insulation. Improving these homes can reduce energy bills, improve living standards and significantly lower carbon emissions.

But again, without addressing the cost of electricity, there is a risk that these benefits are undermined. If residents are encouraged to switch electric heating systems but face higher running costs as a result, it creates a disconnect between policy and reality.

This is why addressing the spark gap must be a priority. Alongside this, there is a need for greater clarity and education across the sector. Retrofitting is not simply about installing new technologies. It requires a clear understanding of building performance, careful planning and the right sequencing of interventions.

There is also an opportunity to think more broadly about how energy is generated and used within homes. Technologies such as solar panels, storage batteries and other on-site renewable systems are becoming increasingly common and can help reduce reliance on the grid. But for these solutions to be adopted at scale, costs need to become more accessible, and the wider system needs to support their integration.

Ultimately, if the UK is serious about decarbonising its housing stock, retrofit must be treated as a long term strategic priority. But the strategy will only succeed if the fundamentals are right.

That means taking a fabric-first approach to upgrading homes, investing in the skills needed to deliver retrofit at scale and, crucially, addressing the structural imbalance in energy pricing that continues to hold progress back. Because until we fix the spark gap, the UK’s retrofit ambitions will remain unfulfilled.

Trevor Wilkins, managing director, PAH Building & Construction