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Professional standards are about more than new qualifications or compliance; they are about building the skills the sector needs, writes Mandy Smith, executive director of awarding and assessment at City & Guilds
The recent Housing 2026 event was an opportunity to take stock of a significant moment for housing, and safety emerged as one of the most pressing topics under discussion.
With significant reforms being introduced, including Awaab’s Law, is there anyone in the sector who would argue with the need for the sector to keep raising standards? And, more importantly, what does ‘raising standards’ really look like in practice?
Safety is no longer just a standing agenda item; it has become central to how the sector defines itself. So, what does it mean for housing to be a truly ‘safety-critical’ profession? And are we collectively equipped to meet that expectation?
At City & Guilds, we’ve been asking ourselves similar questions. How can we best support organisations navigating these changes? What practical tools will make the biggest difference day to day to these organisations, and help to make safer homes a reality for their residents?
In response, our teams have been developing new training, including a forthcoming Level 2 Award in Damp and Mould Awareness, designed to support organisations responding to Awaab’s Law and wider regulation.
But ultimately, this isn’t just about new qualifications or compliance. It’s about building the confidence and capability needed across the sector, and asking, at every stage, whether we’re doing enough to keep residents safe.
It’s vital that the training we offer improves our partners’ confidence in service delivery.
And, to meet the Competence and Conduct Standard’s mandated requirements for Level 4 and Level 5 qualifications due to take effect from October this year, we’re also launching a Level 4 Certificate in Professional Housing Management and a Level 5 Certificate in Professional Senior Housing Management.
These new qualifications form part of our wider aim to become the skills partner of choice for a range of in-demand skills in the sector, including technical trades, management, customer service and employability.
Last year, we published our Foundations for the Future report, which explored the skills gap that threatens to undermine government pledges to build new homes in the UK. Since then, we’ve broadened our approach to this shortfall through our Skills Consultancy services.
UK social enterprise Places for People (PfP) made use of our consultancy services as it created its own training provider for the housing sector, PfP Thrive, which delivers apprenticeships, short courses and organisational development.
Since opening its doors in August 2025, PfP Thrive has engaged with more than 60 different partners across the housing and construction sectors and recruited over 150 apprentices.
“The staff working in this sector are already dedicated and committed, and when they feel confident in what they’re doing, services improve, which benefits tenants and communities alike”
Working with housing association Vivid, we recently developed a bespoke customer skills training programme called Customer Advocate. Employees who complete the programme receive a City & Guilds Assured digital credential.
A key feature of this work was our train-the-trainer approach, whereby we supported Vivid in developing its own internal capability by training staff to become assessors. This enables the organisation to maintain and oversee its own standards, while also becoming more agile and responsive when challenges arise.
And this approach could ultimately prove a decisive and cost-effective means of professionalising the sector, empowering organisations to become self-sufficient rather than reactive, and confident in implementing changes that will realise tangible improvements for residents.
We support housing organisations to build skills across their teams. The staff working in this sector are already dedicated and committed, and when they feel confident in what they’re doing, services improve, which benefits tenants and communities alike.
Mandy Smith, executive director of awarding and assessment, City & Guilds
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