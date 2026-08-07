The recent Housing 2026 event was an opportunity to take stock of a significant moment for housing, and safety emerged as one of the most pressing topics under discussion.

With significant reforms being introduced, including Awaab’s Law, is there anyone in the sector who would argue with the need for the sector to keep raising standards? And, more importantly, what does ‘raising standards’ really look like in practice?

Safety is no longer just a standing agenda item; it has become central to how the sector defines itself. So, what does it mean for housing to be a truly ‘safety-critical’ profession? And are we collectively equipped to meet that expectation?