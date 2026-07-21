What’s the future of supported housing?

The National Housing Federation (NHF) has embarked on a new project to develop ambitious but practical recommendations for a supported housing system, writes Terrie Alafat, group chair of Riverside, former chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing and chair of the advisory board for the NHF’s new report on the future of supported housing
“I was emotional when we moved in because it’s such a nice house. But I also worried: ‘How am I going to make this a home after everything we’ve been through?’”
These are the words of mum-of-three Freya* when she finally moved into a family home again after leaving her husband, following a period of domestic violence and months in temporary accommodation. But thanks to the help of a Riverside support worker and access to supported housing, Freya was able to get back on her feet.
Every year, an estimated 50,000 people are able to move into their own home and begin to live independently again, thanks to the help they received in supported housing. This is equivalent to the entire population of a city the size of Durham being equipped with the skills they need to live independently, every single year.
But because this form of housing is not well understood, few are aware of the transformational impact it has on people’s lives, and despite its value, these homes are becoming increasingly scarce as the supported housing sector faces an ongoing financial crisis.
One in three not-for-profit supported housing providers have been forced to close schemes in recent years and a further 50,000 supported homes – equivalent to one in 10 – are at imminent risk of closure. As a result, far too many people who need supported housing are now being let down and unable to access the support they need.
“The board brings together leaders from housing, local government, the NHS, homelessness, care and wider public services, enabling us to take a system-wide view of supported housing”
That’s why the NHF has embarked on an ambitious new project, the Future of Supported Housing, in partnership with thinktank New Local. The project will develop recommendations for a supported housing system that is financially sustainable, investable and better able to meet people’s needs.
To help shape this work, the NHF has now convened a Future of Supported Housing Advisory Board, of which I’m honoured to have been appointed the chair. The board brings together leaders from housing, local government, the NHS, homelessness, care and wider public services, enabling us to take a system-wide view of supported housing while ensuring the experiences of residents and providers remain at the heart of our work.
Work is already underway, and as part of it, we’ve completed an extensive review of the existing evidence on how supported housing has been historically funded and what can be learned from previous reforms.
The review found that funding and accountability for supported housing have become increasingly fragmented over time, and identified the need for stronger oversight, clearer accountability and better understanding of the role supported housing plays across housing, health, care and homelessness services. It also highlighted the need to build consensus across sectors and develop solutions that reflect the diversity of supported housing provision.
The timing of this project is critical. An array of major policy developments have created a significant window of opportunity to reshape how services are commissioned and funded, including the implementation of the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act, the Mental Health Act, wider reforms in health, social care and local government, as well as the Treasury’s work on homelessness and supported housing.
“If you are a supported housing provider or have responsibility for commissioning supported housing and have a story, case study or example of current or recent work to share, we want to hear from you”
The voice of those who provide, commission and receive these services is also integral to this work, and we’re keen to hear examples of how supported housing is being funded, commissioned and delivered, how it helps people live well within thriving communities and how it delivers value for money across the public purse.
If you are a supported housing provider or have responsibility for commissioning supported housing and have a story, case study or example of current or recent work to share, we want to hear from you. We also want to hear residents’ perspectives on the value of supported housing and the difference it makes to people’s lives.
Throughout my career, including in my time as director responsible for housing and homelessness in the Department for Communities and Local Government (now the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government), and the chief executive of Chartered Institute of Housing, I have championed an invest-to-save approach to build more supported housing, as the tenure which is best able to prevent and relieve homelessness, and help to tackle the housing emergency faced by people across England.
The funding crisis facing the supported housing sector is more acute than I have ever known and the opportunity for an invest-to-save approach is even greater, as properly funded services will help reduce pressure on acute psychiatric and healthcare settings as well as the justice system.
By bringing together evidence, lived experience and expertise from across sectors, we can build a stronger shared vision for the future of supported housing. A vision that enables more people like Freya to access the homes and support they need, and ensures supported housing can continue transforming lives for decades to come.
*This customer’s name has been changed to conceal their identity
Terrie Alafat, Future of Supported Housing Advisory Board chair, National Housing Federation
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