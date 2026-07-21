What’s the future of supported housing?

The review found that funding and accountability for supported housing have become increasingly fragmented over time, and identified the need for stronger oversight, clearer accountability and better understanding of the role supported housing plays across housing, health, care and homelessness services. It also highlighted the need to build consensus across sectors and develop solutions that reflect the diversity of supported housing provision.

The timing of this project is critical. An array of major policy developments have created a significant window of opportunity to reshape how services are commissioned and funded, including the implementation of the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act, the Mental Health Act, wider reforms in health, social care and local government, as well as the Treasury’s work on homelessness and supported housing.

“If you are a supported housing provider or have responsibility for commissioning supported housing and have a story, case study or example of current or recent work to share, we want to hear from you”

The voice of those who provide, commission and receive these services is also integral to this work, and we’re keen to hear examples of how supported housing is being funded, commissioned and delivered, how it helps people live well within thriving communities and how it delivers value for money across the public purse.

If you are a supported housing provider or have responsibility for commissioning supported housing and have a story, case study or example of current or recent work to share, we want to hear from you. We also want to hear residents’ perspectives on the value of supported housing and the difference it makes to people’s lives.

Throughout my career, including in my time as director responsible for housing and homelessness in the Department for Communities and Local Government (now the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government), and the chief executive of Chartered Institute of Housing, I have championed an invest-to-save approach to build more supported housing, as the tenure which is best able to prevent and relieve homelessness, and help to tackle the housing emergency faced by people across England.

The funding crisis facing the supported housing sector is more acute than I have ever known and the opportunity for an invest-to-save approach is even greater, as properly funded services will help reduce pressure on acute psychiatric and healthcare settings as well as the justice system.

By bringing together evidence, lived experience and expertise from across sectors, we can build a stronger shared vision for the future of supported housing. A vision that enables more people like Freya to access the homes and support they need, and ensures supported housing can continue transforming lives for decades to come.

*This customer’s name has been changed to conceal their identity

Terrie Alafat, Future of Supported Housing Advisory Board chair, National Housing Federation