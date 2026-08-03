When policy becomes personal: the Welsh government must listen to the youth voice on renters’ rights

It’s promising to see the Welsh government announce the first phase of its new housing legislation so early in this Senedd term, so let’s make sure it is listening to the needs of Generation Rent, writes Lucy White, housing advisor and member of CIH Housing Futures Cymru
In April, I was at TAI – the Chartered Institute of Housing’s annual conference in Wales – when my phone buzzed. It was an email from my letting agent, titled “Notice to vacate”.
I had received a ‘no-fault’ eviction notice. What had felt like important but distant talks about policy suddenly became really personal, and the rest of the event went by in a blur.
I had no explanation from my letting agent as to why I was receiving this, and it felt like my life had been turned upside down. Suddenly, I found myself in the position of being unable to afford a one-bedroom property.
We are told that for rent to be affordable, it shouldn’t be any more than 30% of our salary. Just the rent alone on everywhere I could see in Cardiff would have taken around 50% of my take-home pay.
While viewing properties, I was even told by one letting agent that because I was looking in summertime, landlords increase the price to reflect a greater demand. And I could feel the clock ticking.
“We are called ‘Generation Rent’ – what a bleak tagline”
Returning to my family home wasn’t an option because of where I work, so I had no choice but to move back into a shared house with people I didn’t know. The prospect of ever living independently again, whether in a rented home or one that I owned, felt impossible.
This is an issue that really affects young people. We are called ‘Generation Rent’ – what a bleak tagline.
In this context, it’s promising to see the Welsh government announce the first phase of its new housing legislation so early in this Senedd term. The proposal aligns closely with one of Housing Futures Cymru’s key manifesto asks: improving housing opportunities for young people and supporting improvements to the private rented sector.
No-fault evictions leave people without certainty and security of housing and they have no place in a modern housing system. My perspective is shaped not only by my own experience, but also my work as a housing advisor for a social welfare charity in Cardiff. I support many vulnerable clients who have been served no-fault eviction notices with little or no explanation.
Although tenants can technically challenge retaliatory no-fault evictions, many are understandably reluctant to remain in their property until legal proceedings begin – the prospect of homelessness is frightening, and the likelihood of success can feel uncertain.
“There should be clear and transparent grounds for possession accompanied by appropriate notice periods, similar to the approach taken in England”
Housing Futures Cymru welcomes the Welsh government’s intention to restrict the use of no-fault evictions, and I hope that this is the beginning of a complete ban.
Where landlords have legitimate reasons to recover possession (for example, because they intend to sell the property) there should be clear and transparent grounds for possession accompanied by appropriate notice periods, similar to the approach taken in England.
We are also interested in seeing what further proposals emerge on affordability. One of the key messages in our manifesto was that unaffordable private rents do not just affect individual tenants, they place additional pressure on an already overstretched social housing system by pushing more people towards it.
If the Welsh government’s research concludes that rent caps are not the right solution, then tenants must still have fair, accessible ways to challenge unreasonable rent increases.
This is particularly important where rent rises are used in response to tenants reporting disrepair. No one should have to choose between living in poor housing conditions or risking a rent increase simply because they spoke up.
The government’s announcement represents an important first step. For lots of young people, these reforms are not abstract policy debates, they are our lived reality. We would be eager to work with the Welsh government as these proposals develop, making sure that the voices of young renters remain at the heart of housing reform in Wales.
Lucy White, member, CIH Housing Futures Cymru
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