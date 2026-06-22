Why we became agony aunts for housing managers

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Ahead of their session at Housing 2026, Yetunde Dania and Dorota Pawlowski, partners at law firm Trowers & Hamlins, share their experience of being Inside Housing Management agony aunts
When Inside Housing Management asked us to be agony aunts for a housing management column, our initial reaction was a mixture of flattery and mild panic.
We thought agony aunts belonged to the pages of glossy magazines, dispensing wisdom on matters of the heart and family drama! As such, we were unsure what such a column would look like in a sector involving things like stock condition surveys, tenancy agreements and anti-social behaviour policies.
However, it turns out there is a real need for the column. We realised that housing management is all about people and human connections, and where there are people, there are problems, dilemmas and the occasional desperate plea for a second opinion.
We said yes for a simple reason: we both believe that some of the most pressing questions in the housing sector go unanswered. Not because housing professionals do not have an inkling of the answer, or the action they would like to take, but because the day-to-day pressures of the job leave little room for reflection.
A housing officer wrestling with a difficult disrepair complaint, a neighbourhood manager unsure of how to handle a neighbour dispute just outside the scope of their policy, a senior leader uncertain whether a proposed approach is legally sound are real, recurring situations that deserve a thoughtful response, not just a reference to, for example, a clause in a tenancy handbook or a recitation of legislation.
“Some of the most pressing questions in the housing sector go unanswered. Not because housing professionals do not have an inkling of the answer, or the action they would like to take, but because the day-to-day pressures of the job leave little room for reflection”
Between the two of us, we have over 50 years of housing-law experience (we can hardly believe it) helping registered providers and local authorities navigate the legal landscape, from landlord and tenant law to regulatory compliance and everything in between.
Our immense experience means there’s very little in the way of housing management issues we have not encountered, and we bring that wealth of experience to the column, as we do for our clients every day.
What has surprised us most is the diversity of the questions housing professionals sent in over the past four months. They have all been issues which, if not effectively addressed, could take up a disproportionate amount of housing management time and, in some cases, add to the stress operational staff face.
Read the columns from us and our fellow agony aunts here.
The range of the questions tells us something important about the housing sector: housing professionals genuinely care, genuinely wrestle with difficult situations, and genuinely want to do right by their residents. What we see through the questions that land in our inbox is a workforce that is curious, conscientious and, increasingly, under considerable pressure.
“The decisions made by housing professionals every day shape the quality of people’s lives”
We also found that writing the column sharpened our own thinking. There is a discipline in distilling a complex legal or management question into a response that is genuinely useful to a practitioner and not so technical or jargonistic that it becomes inaccessible, but honest, practical and grounded in reality.
If we had to summarise why we agreed to do this, it is because housing matters. The decisions made by housing professionals every day shape the quality of people’s lives (who are often the most vulnerable in society), their sense of security, their well-being and their relationship with the organisations responsible for their homes.
If a column like this can help one housing officer handle a difficult situation with greater confidence or prompt a policy rethink that leads to a better outcome for a resident, then it is time very well spent.
We are thoroughly enjoying being agony aunts and we hope Inside Housing readers are enjoying hearing from us.
Yetunde Dania and Dorota Pawlowski, partners, Trowers & Hamlins
Yetunde Dania and Dorota Pawlowski are speaking at Housing 2026, during the session ‘Ask our Agony Aunts – your biggest housing management headaches, cured on stage’ on 23 June at 12.30pm, on The Fringe Festival Stage.
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