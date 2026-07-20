Will Burnham bring a shift in the way we value social housing’s power in place-shaping?

In many neighbourhoods, housing associations are anchor institutions in every sense of the word. Yet this contribution is often overlooked because it resists easy measurement.

As the sector continues to focus on delivering desperately needed new homes, there is a risk that success becomes defined by numbers – homes started, homes completed. These metrics, while obviously important, tell only part of the story.

How do we measure how housing associations are reducing pressure on health services through better housing, infrastructure and green space? Or supporting employment, tackling loneliness or helping young people access education? These outcomes transform lives and strengthen places, yet they rarely fit neatly into traditional performance frameworks.

“The question is not whether social housing providers are already doing this work – we know they are. The question is whether policymakers, regulators and investors are ready to value it properly”

The opportunity is not simply about greater devolution, which of course also comes with risks. It is about creating a system that recognises the full value of social housing and the contribution of social housing providers. That requires change from government and change from the sector, with support from organisations like PlaceShapers.

Social housing providers have long spoken about their role as place-shapers, and now we must demonstrate what that means in practice to a government who might listen. This means collectively evidencing how our place-shaping work improves health, supports economic growth, reduces inequality and strengthens communities.

This is something we have identified as a priority in our new three-year strategic plan. It also means embracing accountability for outcomes that cannot always be captured in quarterly returns or annual delivery targets.

The question is not whether social housing providers are already doing this work – we know they are. The question is whether policymakers, regulators and investors are ready to value it properly.

The chance to change the narrative is an exciting prospect. But it will not happen automatically. It requires a government willing to devolve power, local leaders equipped to lead, local partners willing to collaborate, and social housing organisations ready to demonstrate their value with confidence and clarity.

If those pieces come together, Mr Burnham’s premiership could mark a defining moment for the sector, not because of who occupies No 10, but because it finally creates the conditions for social housing to be recognised for what it has always been – a cornerstone of thriving communities, not just a provider of homes.

Catherine Ryder, chief executive, PlaceShapers