You say you want residents involved in scrutiny, but how are you supporting them to join the discussion?

Knowledge-sharing doesn’t have to involve formal qualifications. Landlords need to think about the information they provide to support residents to engage, as well as how accessible that information is.

Each year at Phoenix we hold ‘Chat & Chips’ events where residents join us to learn about different service areas and provide feedback. It’s important that the conversations are jargon-free and staff are clear about what they mean and what they’re asking for. Residents get free fish and chips as a thank you for sharing their views and leave with an increased understanding of what Phoenix is doing in their area.

We often speak in the sector about barriers to engagement, but landlords need to remain visible and meet residents where they are. For some, this may be speaking about fire and building safety processes over fish and chips. For others, this may be in a physical or virtual classroom.

“We know there’s a lot on the horizon for landlords when it comes to resident engagement and the truth is, we can’t expect all residents to contribute to everything”

There’s also the issue of transparency. We know there’s a lot on the horizon for landlords when it comes to resident engagement and the truth is, we can’t expect all residents to contribute to everything. We need to be honest about the opportunities we’re offering, the training available and the level of commitment needed.

At Phoenix, we offer tailored training to residents who are interested in joining the board or our committees. New resident board and committee members then go through a detailed induction process so that everything is laid out at the very start. Residents aren’t going to feel empowered to contribute to conversations if they’re met with surprises and unrealistic expectations.

Phoenix’s overall tenant satisfaction currently stands at 79%, and 74% of our residents tell us that Phoenix listens and acts upon their views – strong figures for a London landlord. I believe knowledge-sharing played a role, both formally through The Phoenix Academy and informally through our community events.

We can talk about the importance of resident engagement and what we want to get out of it, but none of this matters if we don’t create pathways that develop residents’ skills. So, my question is, if you’re looking to involve residents in areas that require specialist housing knowledge, how are you supporting residents to join that discussion?

We’re witnessing a long-overdue shift from resident involvement as an afterthought to resident involvement as a necessity. We need to get that shift right.

Gavin Wallen, chair, Phoenix Community Housing