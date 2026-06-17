Young residents like me need to get our voices heard

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Ohemaa Agyekum-Koranchie, A-level student and Clarion social rent resident, takes us behind the scenes of the Young Residents in Partnership project
When I first heard about the Young Residents in Partnership project, my initial thought was “I know nothing about housing”. However, I was interested in taking part in more youth-focused projects after being a member of my local youth parliament, and thought I might as well give it a try.
The project – covered by Inside Housing in 2024 – is a collaboration between Clarion Housing Group, The Hyde Group and Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH), facilitated by Partnership for Young London.
The team consists of six peer researchers who are young residents – two from each of the participating housing associations. Our aim is to strengthen youth voice and leadership within housing associations and across the wider housing sector.
As time has progressed, I see now more than ever how big an impact housing has on young people. But young residents are not mentioned within policy, as in most circumstances they are not the lead tenants or leaseholders of the properties they are living in.
I got involved because I believe that the voice of young residents, such as myself, deserve to be heard. I hope that the project will help ensure that young people’s perspectives genuinely shape the conversations and decisions being made about social housing.
The process of peer research has taught me more than I expected. Peer research is the method we use whereby research is steered and conducted by people with lived experience of the issue being studied. In this case, the research is being conducted by young people with experience of living in social housing.
There is something empowering and fulfilling about speaking to people working in housing and being in the room for these conversations, as it allows key decision-makers to truly see the impact their choices will have on their young residents – a group that tends to be left out of the discussion.
This project is a co-production and collaboration between adults and young people. We work with a steering group made up of colleagues from the housing associations participating in the project, and they are in the room alongside us every step of the way.
“A key thing I noticed while I was there was how engaged the colleagues were and how enthusiastic they were to brainstorm ideas on how they could include the youth voice within their work”
The project has also allowed me to develop skills I hadn’t even considered when starting. From conducting interviews to analysing data and presenting research to housing colleagues, being a peer researcher has allowed me to develop key skills such as communication, teamwork and public speaking.
It is difficult to pick a single moment, but a key highlight for me has been getting the opportunity to speak to housing association colleagues about the project during our Open Learning Sessions. These sessions consist of a short presentation detailing the work we’ve done, but the main aim is to speak with colleagues and discuss ideas on how to get young people around the table and increase awareness of youth voice through different collaborative methods.
Our first session was at MTVH, and I got the opportunity along with my fellow peer researchers to speak to colleagues, including chief executive Mel Barrett, at their Nottingham office. It was a great opportunity to share more information about the project and to hear how they wanted to include more young people within their work.
Later on that day, the rest of the peer researchers and I were able to speak to young residents at MTVH’s Young People Only Hub about the project, to help them become more informed about their housing association and some of the key terminology it uses.
I learnde a lot from this trip, the food and people were a ‘10 out of 10’, and by the end of the day it had me thinking, “This is going to lead to bigger and better things for this project.”
My next stop was the Open Learning Session at Hyde, where I was able to talk to staff there about their specific roles and brainstorm ideas on how they could embed young people’s perspectives within their role. A key thing I noticed while I was there was how engaged the colleagues were and how enthusiastic they were to brainstorm ideas on how they could include the youth voice within their work.
“Our aim as a research team is to refocus attention back to actioning our recommendations and reassess whether they are a good fit for the long-term impact of the project”
Last was the Open Learning Session at Clarion, where I co-presented to Clarion colleagues including the chief executive, Clare Miller. During our presentation I got to present our coveted prize, the Young Residents in Partnership mug, to the winner of our quiz.
Afterwards, we were able to speak more in depth with Clarion colleagues on what they thought about the presentation, as well as some next steps – we’re getting a date in the diary to discuss our experiences and the aims of the project with the resident voice team, which will be fantastic.
Following on from the Open Learning Sessions, our aim as a research team is to refocus our attention back to actioning our recommendations and reassess whether they are a good fit for the long-term impact of the project.
Personally, this project has helped me immensely in shaping my career aspirations as I have now been exposed to new careers in housing that I wouldn’t have originally considered. I am grateful that this project has led me to meet a wide range of new people and I’m excited to see the direction my career takes me in.
Ohemaa Agyekum-Koranchie, social rent resident, Clarion
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