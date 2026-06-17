Young residents like me need to get our voices heard

Our first session was at MTVH, and I got the opportunity along with my fellow peer researchers to speak to colleagues, including chief executive Mel Barrett, at their Nottingham office. It was a great opportunity to share more information about the project and to hear how they wanted to include more young people within their work.

Later on that day, the rest of the peer researchers and I were able to speak to young residents at MTVH’s Young People Only Hub about the project, to help them become more informed about their housing association and some of the key terminology it uses.

I learnde a lot from this trip, the food and people were a ‘10 out of 10’, and by the end of the day it had me thinking, “This is going to lead to bigger and better things for this project.”

My next stop was the Open Learning Session at Hyde, where I was able to talk to staff there about their specific roles and brainstorm ideas on how they could embed young people’s perspectives within their role. A key thing I noticed while I was there was how engaged the colleagues were and how enthusiastic they were to brainstorm ideas on how they could include the youth voice within their work.

“Our aim as a research team is to refocus attention back to actioning our recommendations and reassess whether they are a good fit for the long-term impact of the project”

Last was the Open Learning Session at Clarion, where I co-presented to Clarion colleagues including the chief executive, Clare Miller. During our presentation I got to present our coveted prize, the Young Residents in Partnership mug, to the winner of our quiz.

Afterwards, we were able to speak more in depth with Clarion colleagues on what they thought about the presentation, as well as some next steps – we’re getting a date in the diary to discuss our experiences and the aims of the project with the resident voice team, which will be fantastic.

Following on from the Open Learning Sessions, our aim as a research team is to refocus our attention back to actioning our recommendations and reassess whether they are a good fit for the long-term impact of the project.

Personally, this project has helped me immensely in shaping my career aspirations as I have now been exposed to new careers in housing that I wouldn’t have originally considered. I am grateful that this project has led me to meet a wide range of new people and I’m excited to see the direction my career takes me in.

Ohemaa Agyekum-Koranchie, social rent resident, Clarion