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CPD module: How to install and use heat pumps

CPD29.05.267.15 AM by Inside Housing CPD

Sheridan Boyd, senior project manager at housing association Together Housing, explains how heat pumps can be most effectively installed and maintained, and the most common problems. Read the article, take a test at the bottom of the page, earn CPD minutes 

A heat pump sitting behind a houseplant
From 2028, all brand new homes in England must also come with renewable energy sources installed (picture: Alamy)

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