The dedicated one-day event from Inside Housing Living bringing together equity investors, for profit providers and housing associations to help shape the next chapter of investment in affordable housing.

Co-located at the Housing Investment and Delivery Symposium – where capital and policy meet to accelerate housing delivery at scale and pace – the Equity in Housing Summit is a space for senior leaders seeking constructive discussion, deeper insights, stronger connections and collaboration, and best practice for equity-backed housing models and partnerships.

Hear from sector front runners on their stories so far, the views of new and existing investors and the emerging channels and partnership vehicles catalysing responsible private capital in affordable housing.

The social and affordable housing sector is evolving – we’re here to help facilitate and shape the conversation.