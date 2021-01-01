| My account | My library
The awards celebrate the leaders, innovators and changemakers across the sector, shining a light on the incredible work carried out by teams and individuals. Read the winners’ stories by clicking below.
Health partnership – Ferry Project
Millie Wilson – Stepping Stone Projects
Culture and people team – Accent Housing
Customer voice and community well-being team – MSV Housing
LizB & Che Properties
Amy Lawson – Clarion
Rick Smith – Fairhive
Fuad Mahamed – ACH
Chris McCarthy – Stepping Stone Projects
Richard Wilkinson – Accent Housing
Make a Difference, Work for Your Local Council campaign – Local Government Association
Lacey Leonard – Sanctuary
Ged McLoughlin – Stockport Homes
Lancaster West Neighbourhood Team, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea
Caridon Group