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Meet the winners

The awards celebrate the leaders, innovators and changemakers across the sector, shining a light on the incredible work carried out by teams and individuals. Read the winners’ stories by clicking below.

Featured Stories

Best company health and well-being initiative 

Best company health and well-being initiative 

Health partnership – Ferry Project

Outstanding achievement by apprentices 

Outstanding achievement by apprentices 

Millie Wilson – Stepping Stone Projects

Team of the year: over 10,000 homes

Team of the year: over 10,000 homes

Culture and people team – Accent Housing

Team of the year: up to 10,000 homes

Team of the year: up to 10,000 homes

Customer voice and community well-being team – MSV Housing

Team of the year: wider sector 

Team of the year: wider sector 

LizB & Che Properties

Inspirational colleague of the year: large organisation 

Inspirational colleague of the year: large organisation 

Amy Lawson – Clarion

Inspirational colleague of the year: small to medium-sized organisation

Inspirational colleague of the year: small to medium-sized organisation

Rick Smith – Fairhive

Housing provider inspirational leader of the year

Housing provider inspirational leader of the year

Fuad Mahamed – ACH

Wider sector inspirational leader of the year

Wider sector inspirational leader of the year

Chris McCarthy – Stepping Stone Projects 

Lifetime achievement in housing

Lifetime achievement in housing

Richard Wilkinson – Accent Housing 

Outstanding achievement in training and recruitment

Outstanding achievement in training and recruitment

Make a Difference, Work for Your Local Council campaign – Local Government Association

Tenant of the year – Midlands and the South

Tenant of the year – Midlands and the South

Lacey Leonard – Sanctuary

Tenant of the year – Scotland and the North

Tenant of the year – Scotland and the North

Ged McLoughlin – Stockport Homes

Employer of the year: housing provider

Employer of the year: housing provider

Lancaster West Neighbourhood Team, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea

Employer of the year: wider sector

Employer of the year: wider sector

Caridon Group

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