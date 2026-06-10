Employer of the year: housing provider

Sponsored by:

Lancaster West Neighbourhood Team (LWNT) was created by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to do more than manage housing. It was established to rebuild trust in the council, transform services and deliver the resident-led renewal of one of the most diverse estates in the UK following the Grenfell tragedy.

From the outset, the team recognised that transforming homes required transforming organisational culture. The council built a team designed around the community it serves – inclusive by design, evidence-led in practice and ambitious in delivery.

One in four of the staff at LWNT are social housing tenants living in the communities they manage, while the workforce as a whole is directly representative of the communities it serves. Operating under intense scrutiny and responsibility, LWNT has created a psychologically safe, empowering environment where staff are trusted, developed and motivated by impact.

Today, LWNT is delivering one of the UK’s most ambitious refurbishment and decarbonisation programmes while creating an environment in which staff thrive, develop and lead.

The judges said: