Employer of the year: wider sector

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Caridon is a privately funded housing provider that has supported more than 10,000 people since 2009. Every policy and initiative within the organisation is rooted in the principle that treating people fairly is the essential foundation of a successful workforce.

Caridon believes that employee engagement is crucial to its success as a company. It actively fosters a workplace culture through newsletters, team-building events and diversity initiatives. Caridon has also prioritised its employees’ mental health and well-being, providing tools and resources – from apps to in-person counselling, offered at no cost – to ensure its 170 employees can access support as and when they need it.

This ethos and approach drives constant improvement to what was an already impressive set of metrics. Over the past 12 months, staff retention at Caridon Group has risen from 93% to almost 98%. In a sector where customer-facing housing staff regularly experience burnout, compassion fatigue and high turnover, that figure reflects 17 years of deliberate, consistent investment in the people who do the work.

The judges said: